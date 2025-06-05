Stablecoin Firm Circle Prices Upsized $1.1B IPO Above Estimated Range: Retail Intends To Ride The Bullish Wave

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) priced its upsized initial public offering (IPO) at $31 per share, raising $1.05 billion, in a boost to cryptocurrency firms looking to go public.

The IPO pricing exceeded the $27-$28 price range communicated by the company in an amended S-1 filing on Monday.

The stablecoin issuer and its shareholders sold 34 million shares, according to the company. The offering is expected to close on June 6.

According to a filing, Cathie Wood's technology-focused ARK Investment Management intends to buy up to $150 million of shares in Circle's IPO. According to a Bloomberg News report, asset manager BlackRock also plans to scoop up 10% of the IPO shares.

Based on Circle's outstanding shares, the offer price values the company at $6.9 billion. Including employee stock options, restricted share units, and warrants, the company is valued at $8.1 billion.

The company had earlier increased the size of the offering to 32 million shares from the initially proposed 24 million shares due to strong demand.

Circle issues the stablecoins USDC and EURC, whose prices are tied to the U.S. dollar and the euro, respectively. Several institutional investors are investing in stablecoins as a gateway to the digital currency market.

Congress is considering legislation to regulate the stablecoin market, which could further help the company persuade crypto skeptics. Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that several major banks were exploring the possibility of jointly launching a stablecoin.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs were the lead bookrunners of the offering.

Circle said it has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 5.1 million shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments. The stock would start trading at the New York Stock Exchange on June 5 under the ticker“CRCL”.

The stock has already gained over 1,000 followers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment was in the 'extremely bullish' (85/100) territory.

“I'm buying as much as I can and riding the wave,” one user said.

Another trader said the IPO price is too high and advised others to buy the stock after a month when prices cool down.

Circle's USDC had approximately 29% of the stablecoin market share as of the end of March, the company said in the filing, citing data from CoinMarketCap.

