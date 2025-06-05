N R Vandana Tex Industries Makes Flat Market Debut On NSE Emerge

MENAFN - KNN India)N R Vandana Tex Industries made its stock market debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Emerge with shares listed at Rs 45, matching the initial public offering (IPO) price.

However, the stock subsequently declined to trade at Rs 44.20, representing a discount of 1.78 percent to the issue price.

During the trading session, the shares experienced volatility with a high of Rs 46 and a low of Rs 42.75. The counter witnessed significant trading activity with approximately 20.73 lakh shares changing hands.

The company's IPO had generated substantial investor interest, achieving an oversubscription of 93.96 times. The public issue was open for bidding from May 28, 2025, to May 30, 2025, with a price band set between Rs 42 and Rs 45 per share.

Prior to the public offering, N R Vandana Tex Industries secured Rs 7.92 crore from anchor investors on May 27, 2025. The company's board allocated 17.61 lakh shares at Rs 45 per share to six anchor investors.

The textile manufacturer plans to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO for funding working capital requirements, prepayment or repayment of existing loans, and general corporate purposes.

N R Vandana Tex Industries operates in the cotton textile segment, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution of cotton textile products.

The company's product portfolio includes high-quality cotton sarees, salwar suits, and bed sheets marketed under the brand names 'Vandana' and 'Tanaya.'

The company follows a business-to-business (B2B) model, distributing its products through a network of 1,397 wholesalers spread across 31 states and union territories in India as of March 31, 2025.

Additionally, the company leverages B2B e-commerce platforms for sales. As of April 30, 2025, the organization employed 86 people and engaged 34 contract workers.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, N R Vandana Tex Industries reported revenue from operations of Rs 270.80 crore and recorded a net profit of Rs 8.60 crore.

