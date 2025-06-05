Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Aimia Inc.

Aimia Inc.


2025-06-05 12:21:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Aimia Inc. : Announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its previously-announced normal course issuer bid. Aimia has received approval to purchase for cancellation up to 5,906,629 of its common shares, or 10% of the public float of 59,066,298 common shares as at May 30, 2025, through the facilities of the TSX and through alternative Canadian trading systems (such as Alpha ATS), or by exempt offers or block purchases, during the period from June 6, 2025 to no later than June 5, 2026. Aimia Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.84.

MENAFN05062025000212011056ID1109639231

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search