Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Avant Technologies Inc


2025-06-05 12:21:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Along with its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., today announced the Company is in the final stages of prototyping its proprietary automated retinal camera. Ainnova's new device will offer users a low cost, easier to use camera that captures images automatically and then uploads those images to the Company's Vision AI software platform, which then produces a "risk report" in mere seconds. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading up $0.02 at $0.61.

Full Press Release:

