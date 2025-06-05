Connecting Asia With The World: Dimerco's Strategy For Global Growth And Resilience

Dimerco Ranks Among Top 22 Global Freight Forwarders; Unveils Growth Strategy Amid Strong H1 Performance.

- Jeffrey Shih, CEO of Dimerco Express GroupTAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dimerco Express Group has been named one of the world's top 22 air freight forwarders in Transport Topics ' 2025 rankings, reflecting the company's continued growth serving shippers of high-value, time-critical freight.According to Transport Topics, the ranking is based on total air freight volumes and positions Dimerco among the industry's most influential players at a time when global capacity, compliance, and supply chain diversification are under the spotlight.“The steady growth in our freight business, and our overall success, is the result of forging deeper, more consultative relationships with customers,” said Jeffrey Shih, CEO of Dimerco Express Group.“Today's global businesses need more than a freight forwarder - they need a true logistics partner who can help them adapt, reconfigure, and thrive amid complexity.”Connecting Asia with the World: A Business Strategy for Growth and Resilience-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------As part of its“Connecting Asia with the World” strategy, Dimerco is implementing a comprehensive plan to help customers navigate supply chain challenges with confidence and agility.Key initiatives include:⦿ Leveraging AI in Digital TransformationDimerco is using AI to boost efficiency, compliance, and customer service. By automating documentation and customs processes, Dimerco plans to cut processing time by 30–50% over the next 3 years. Advanced risk analytics will identify potential disruptions and recommend solutions. Multilingual AI tools will eliminate language barriers, accelerating cross-border operations and improving customer satisfaction.⦿ Strategic Geographic ExpansionThrough clear market positioning, Dimerco has built a global network of over 150 locations in key niche markets, including 130 across the Asia-Pacific region. To respond to China–US tensions and the rising investments by Taiwanese enterprises in the USA, Dimerco is also expanding in high-growth regions like the USA, Mexico, and Brazil, helping customers extend their reach with its proven expertise.⦿ Sound Financial ManagementDimerco is committed to maintaining a flexible and resilient financial structure. Operating in 16 countries, the company benefits from a diverse currency portfolio that provides natural hedging advantages. With a balanced import and export business, Dimerco further enhances its financial stability. In addition, our finance team closely monitors exchange rate trends to effectively mitigate foreign exchange risks.⦿ Talent Development and Organizational AgilityDimerco is investing in its people to build an agile and knowledgeable workforce, ensuring the team is well-equipped to meet clients' needs and sustain long-term growth. By enhancing management capabilities and teamwork, Dimerco ensures it can adapt quickly to market dynamics and deliver consistent, high-quality service globally.⦿ ESG Execution and SAF PartnershipsDimerco is advancing its ESG goals with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects in partnership with Hong Kong-based airline , Cathay Pacific, reinforcing its commitment to greener logistics and innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact while delivering exceptional service to clients worldwide.In fact, for the fourth year in a row, Dimerco was named to Inbound Logistics' G75 Green Supply Chain Partner list celebrating supply chain leaders who demonstrate excellence in sustainable practices.⦿ Asia-Pacific Strategy: Powering Growth through Local ExpertiseDimerco's growth continues to be anchored in its strategic presence across Asia-Pacific - a region central to evolving global trade flows and reshoring efforts. Founded in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco's mature logistics operations across Southeast Asia (45 years) and India (15 years) have proven invaluable as more companies expand production beyond China as part of a“China Plus One” strategy.“Expanding into new markets is challenging without local knowledge,” said Mr. Shih.“Whether you're relocating to Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, India or another country, regulations, customs processes, freight capacity, and logistics infrastructures are all different, Dimerco's local experts help customers navigate this complexity, enabling faster, more reliable expansions. We are the 'on-switch' for a China Plus One strategy.”⦿ Navigating Tariff Complexities with ConfidenceOne area where Dimerco's consultative approach has proven vital is trade compliance, particularly among U.S. importers trying to understand the financial and supply chain implications of shifting U.S. trade policies.“Companies are struggling to navigate the new tariffs and the related business impact. It requires analysis work and they just don't have the resources to do it,” says Mr. Shih.“Our new U.S. Trade Compliance Advisory Service gives these companies a practical, budget-friendly solution to manage trade-related risk and save money – all at a fraction of the time and cost of management consultants offering the same service.”⦿ Digital Marketing to Promote Value ServicesDimerco aims to be a trusted partner, not just a service provider, by using a 360 marketing approach to build deeper relationships with customers and develop solutions based on their needs. This approach also attracts new prospects who recognize Dimerco's strengths in addressing challenges that arise from the China Plus One strategy and US trade tensions - such as factory relocation, warehousing site selection, FTZ warehousing, customs brokerage, and trade compliance support.Forward Outlook----------------------Dimerco's historical strength in air freight service, its largest business unit, is now complemented by its rapidly growing ocean freight and contract logistics business. The company's logistics network has expanded to more than 300 locations in 64 countries. 130 of Dimerco's 150+ company-owned offices are in Asia-Pac.About Dimerco--------------------Dimerco Express Group integrates air and ocean freight, trade compliance, and contract logistics to enhance global supply chain effectiveness. The majority of Dimerco's logistics projects connect Asia's key manufacturing hubs with North America and Europe. From its roots as an air freight forwarder in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco now operates 150+ offices, 80 contract logistics sites, and 200+ strategic partner agents worldwide.

