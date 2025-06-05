Ford Recalls About 64,000 Maverick Trucks Over Airbag Indicator Light Issues: Retail Explores Short Opportunities

Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling 63,898 trucks belonging to model year 2025 over airbag indicator light issues, according to the U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The airbag indicator light on the dashboard may be loose or dislodged and not visible to occupants, the regulator said, while adding that this may fail to warn occupants of a deactivated airbag.

As for a solution, company dealers will install airbag indicator light retaining clips at no additional charge.

Ford said that it is only aware of one warranty claim related to this issue and noted it is unaware of any accidents or injuries owing to the issue.

The company also issued a recall for 492,145 vehicles belonging to model year 2016-2017 Explorer owing to concerns about the driver and front passenger B-Pillar door detaching while driving.

A door trim that detaches while driving may pose a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA noted.

The company stated that it is aware of 1,482 warranty claims related to the issue, but is unaware of any accidents or injuries. The company decided to issue the recall after the NHTSA took cognisance of customer complaints of detaching B-pillar trim appliques earlier this year.

Ford, however, said that the remedy is currently under development.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford jumped from 'Neutral' to 'Bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at 'Normal' levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:15 a.m. ET on June 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said they are exploring shorting opportunities.

F stock is up by about 6% this year and down by about 15% over the past 12 months.

