Tesla Sales Tumble In Germany, UK, Italy, Mirroring Wider Decline In EU, But Australia Emerges As A Bright Spot

Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) sales continued to decline for the fifth consecutive month in Germany, the U.K., and Italy in May, reflecting a larger slowdown in the company's fortunes across Europe.

According to a Reuters report, Tesla's sales in Germany plunged by 36.20% year-on-year (YoY) during May to 1,210 units, according to data from the German road traffic agency, KBA, even though EV sales in the country surged nearly 45%.

Similarly, the company's sales in the U.K. fell more than 45% in May, while the broader industry's sales grew 28%.

The EV giant's sales in Italy fell 20%, while the broader market saw a surge of nearly 41%.

However, Australia emerged as a bright spot for the firm, with sales growing 9.30% YoY to 3,897 units, according to a CNBC report.

Tesla's shares edged up by 0.03% in Wednesday's pre-market trade.

This comes after the EV giant's sales plunged nearly 54% year-on-year in Sweden to 503 cars in May, while Spain witnessed a 29% decline.

Other markets such as Portugal and France witnessed steeper declines of 64% and 67%, respectively.

Norway was the only European market where Tesla experienced sales growth in May – the refreshed Model Y helped the Musk-led company register 2,600 new cars in May, representing a 213% year-over-year increase.

Following widespread protests and criticism, Musk announced in April that he would take a step back from his duty of running President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Later in May, the Tesla CEO called it quits on his stint in the Trump administration, with the President handing him a symbolic key later.

The company's latest car, the refreshed Model Y, is currently available for purchase in Norway. Deliveries in Germany, France, Britain, and Italy will only begin in June, so the sales data for May does not include those numbers.

Tesla's stock is down almost 15% year-to-date, but up nearly 97% over the past 12 months.

