Google Pixel 10 Series Launching On August 13? What Can You Expect?

We now have a much better idea of when the Pixel 10 series will formally arrive, just days after Google invited fans to its private Pixel Superfans program event in London. Numerous reports, including those from reliable leaker MysteryLupin and insiders who spoke to Android Headlines, claim that Google intends to reveal the Pixel 10 range on August 13. If all goes as planned, pre-orders will start on the same day that the Pixel 9 series released last year. Two days ahead of last year's launch, shipments are expected to start on August 20.

🚨 Pixel 10 Pro Prototype Leak Alert! 🚨Check out the latest leak on Google Pixel 10 Pro:. Model: DVT1.0 (Design Verification Test). Chip: Tensor G5“blazer” (3nm process expected). CPU: 1x Cortex-X4, 3x Cortex-A725, 2x Cortex-A725, 2x Cortex-A520. RAM: 16GB.... twitter/FQz9p4sXil

- Nitesh (@theDopetech) June 2, 2025

What can you expect from Google Pixel 10 series?

Four variants are rumored to be part of the Pixel 10 series this year: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. One of the most significant anticipated upgrades is beneath the hood: Google's next-generation Tensor G5 processor, which is reportedly produced by TSMC, is expected to power all devices. This might result in considerable gains in efficiency and performance, particularly in resolving issues with battery life and heating from earlier Pixel phones.

It is anticipated that the new phones would launch with Android 16, which is brimming with AI technologies. With the use of on-device AI, Google Photos may provide sophisticated editing features like Video Generative ML, Speak-to-Tweak voice commands for picture editing, and Sketch-to-Image capabilities that may transform crude sketches into more polished images.

Additionally, there are rumours that Google may eventually add a triple camera arrangement to the standard Pixel 10 model, which has previously only been available on the Pro line. But not every modification will be an improvement.