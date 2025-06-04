Arctic Wolf Expands Into Singapore To Meet Rising Demand For AI-Powered Security Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch continues Arctic Wolf's Asia-Pacific expansion with Ingram Micro serving as inaugural distributor in Singapore

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf ®, a global leader in security operations, today announced its official launch in Singapore, marking the latest milestone in its ongoing expansion across the Asia-Pacific region. Trusted by more than 10,000 organisations worldwide, Arctic Wolf is transforming how businesses manage cybersecurity by delivering scalable, outcome-driven solutions through its Aurora Platform and Concierge Delivery Model . With today's launch, organisations in Singapore can now access the company's full suite of capabilities including Aurora Endpoint Security, Managed Detection and Response, Managed Risk, Managed Security Awareness, and Incident Response.

“As organisations struggle with the challenges of the modern threat landscape, we continue to see strong customer demand across the globe for the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and the positive cybersecurity outcomes it delivers,” said Nick Schneider, president and CEO, Arctic Wolf.“We are excited to bring our portfolio of Security Operations solutions to the business and channel communities of Singapore and look forward to working with them to help end cyber risk.”

Organisations in Singapore face a perfect storm of cybersecurity challenges, including a rapidly evolving threat landscape, increased regulatory scrutiny, and an ongoing shortage of skilled security professionals. Arctic Wolf helps businesses of all sizes tackle these problems head on by offering a unified, cloud-native platform that pairs AI-driven threat detection with expert guidance and 24x7 monitoring from one of the world's largest commercial Security Operations Centers.

Arctic Wolf's partner-first go-to-market model has made it the cybersecurity partner of choice for more than 2,200 solution providers globally, including Ingram Micro, its inaugural distributor in Singapore. Designed to help resellers lead with value, Arctic Wolf's award-winning channel program equips partners with differentiated offerings, predictable revenue opportunities, and the support needed to grow their security practice. Together with Ingram Micro, Arctic Wolf is delivering modern security operations that help customers reduce risk and improve outcomes at every stage of their cybersecurity journey.

“Arctic Wolf and its portfolio of security operations solutions are the ideal fit for our customers looking to improve their security outcomes across the entire cybersecurity framework. Recent high profile security breaches in Singapore have brought security conversations to be front of mind for executives and employees alike across the country. We are proud to be their first distributor in the Singapore region and be able to bring robust security solutions to our clients,” said Eunice Lau, executive managing director, Singapore, Ingram Micro.

Singapore Trends Highlight Urgent Security Challenges

Coinciding with the company's Singapore launch, Arctic Wolf also released new data from its State of Cybersecurity: 2025 Trends Report, offering Singapore-specific insights into the evolving threat landscape. The findings reveal that artificial intelligence (AI) outranks ransomware as the top concern for IT and security leaders in Singapore, signalling a shift in how organisations perceive and prioritize cyber risk. As emerging technologies introduce new vulnerabilities and attack vectors, the need for effective security operations has never been more critical-helping organisations detect threats earlier, respond faster, and build long-term resilience.

Other key findings for Singapore include:



Breaches are Common and Transparency is Improving: 70% of businesses disclosed a breach in the past year as they were required to by law, while 23% did so due to requirements from their insurer or an outside entity. This indicates strong regulatory compliance and incident transparency in the country.

Significant Attacks Remain Widespread: Malware and business email compromise were the most used methods followed by ransomware and/or data exfiltration. Complexities exist in current cybersecurity stacks : While respondents are satisfied with the firewall and Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) components of their security stacks, 57% cited difficult implementations as a complexity along with lack of efficacy (33%).



“The findings from our 2025 Trends Report make it clear that organisations in Singapore are under growing pressure to advance their cybersecurity maturity,” said David Hayes, Director APAC, Arctic Wolf.“From managing AI-driven risks to navigating breach disclosure and responding to ransomware, businesses need more than just point solutions, they need a partner with the breadth and expertise to drive meaningful outcomes. We're excited to officially launch in Singapore and bring our full portfolio of security operations capabilities to help organisations reduce risk, strengthen resilience, and accelerate their security maturity.”

