IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - IOVA

About the Lawsuit
Iovance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On May 8, 2025, the Company announced its 1Q 2025 financial results, disclosing a quarterly total product revenue of $49.3M, a significant decline from the prior quarter's as well as a 40% cut to its full fiscal year 2025 total product revenue guidance from a range of $450M - $475M to $250M - $300M. Further, the Company revealed it was“revising full-year 2025 revenue guidance to reflect recent launch dynamics” of Amtagvi and that“[t]he updated forecast considers experience with ATC [authorized treatment center] growth trajectories and treatment timelines for new ATCs.”
On this news, the price of Iovance's shares fell 44.8%, from $1.42 per share to close at $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The case is Farberov v. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., et al., Case No. 25-cv-4199.
