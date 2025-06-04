Chckvet Secures Pre-Seed Funding - Rolls Out Enhancements To Address Industry Pain Point Of New Client Acquisition
According to Team Lead, Tiffany G., at Belton Veterinary Clinic in Belton, Texas,“Chckvet makes scheduling an appointment online fast and easy. At the end of the day, all of our client communication is saved into each patient's file without having to copy and paste every conversation.”
Additionally, the Pre-Seed funds enabled Chckvet to scale its practice analytics to the enterprise level and further develop its industry-first Daily Huddle. Dr. Nicole Johnson, President of the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association and owner of Pekin Animal Hospital in Pekin, IL, says, "As the practice owner, I really appreciate the analytics and the Daily Huddle (one of my favorite aspects of the Dashboard) to have a good snapshot of how my practice is performing and where we can improve.”
Chckvet continues to lead the industry in helping veterinary practices automate and streamline day-to-day business operations, allowing them to spend more time doing what they actually want to be doing - helping more pets.
For more information, visit
About Chckvet
Chckvet is an innovative technology company transforming veterinary practice management through its 5-in-1 digital platform, integrated with all major PIMS. With streamlined tools for real-time online booking, automated communications, client portals, reputation management, and practice analytics, Chckvet delivers measurable efficiency gains and stronger client retention for veterinary practices. Led by an experienced founding team and backed by a successfully closed pre-seed round, Chckvet is well-positioned for national expansion and global scalability- setting a new standard for digital transformation in animal healthcare.
