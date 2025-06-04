TEMPUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Tempus AI, Inc. On Behalf Of Tempus Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tempus AI, Inc. (“Tempus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TEM) on behalf of Tempus stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Tempus has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report on Tempus, describing a number of "concerns" about the Company. Among other issues, the Spruce Point report asserted that the Company used "aggressive accounting and financial reporting"; that several members of the Company's Board and "other executives have been associated with troubled companies that restated financial results"; and that "[k]ey strategic partnerships and deal announcement[s] with AstraZeneca and Pathos AI merit scrutiny." On this news, Tempus's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 28, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tempus shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

