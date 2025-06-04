Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
From Overwhelm To Passive Income: Velomax Automation Helps Amazon Sellers Succeed Without Lifting A Finger


Miami, Florida - For years, ecommerce hopefuls struggled with product research, Amazon's algorithms, and supplier headaches.

Velomax Automation solved those problems-delivering passive income without the learning curve.

Their Done-For-You Amazon System handles everything: sourcing, listings, returns, and adapting to Amazon's policies.

“We know clients don't want to become Amazon experts,” says Alex Carter.“They just want a store that works.”

With 8 years of experience, 400+ stores managed, and strict Amazon compliance, Velomax helps clients scale from zero to $50K+ in monthly sales-with many surpassing six figures.

About Velomax Automation

Velomax Automation has been operating in the Amazon marketplace since 2017. What began as a quiet entry into e-commerce quickly grew as the team launched their first stores and started attracting interest from friends and family seeking similar support. The demand escalated through word of mouth, and within a few years, Velomax Automation was managing over 100 Amazon stores. In response to this growth, the company shifted its focus to full-scale automation-investing in warehouses, expanding operational teams, and bringing on experienced growth specialists. Today, Velomax Automation supports over 200 clients, helping them generate passive income through Amazon. While Amazon offers strong potential for investors, it also presents significant challenges. Velomax Automation provides a proven alternative to trial-and-error by offering expert guidance and infrastructure, enabling clients to build successful e-commerce businesses from day one.

Learn more about Velomax Automation at or email ...

