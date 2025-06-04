'Moonfall: The Sefer Ha'llham's Prophecy' A Dazzling Fantasy Debut

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Charles J. Lewis IV Unveils His Spellbinding Fantasy Novel – Moonfall: The Sefer Ha'llham's ProphecyCharles J. Lewis IV, a visionary storyteller hailing from the gritty streets of 1970s Washington Heights, NYC, releases his mesmerizing debut fantasy novel, Moonfall: The Sefer Ha'llham's Prophecy. A captivating tale of magic, self-discovery, and unity, the book is now available on Amazon and other major retailers.A Prodigy's PassionBorn into a world that couldn't contain his brilliance, Charles J. Lewis IV began his academic journey at just 2 years old-attending Stony Brook Prep and reading at an adult level. With a vocabulary and comprehension far beyond his years, Lewis impressed educators and peers alike, even while struggling to connect socially. These early experiences laid the foundation for his lifelong passion for storytelling.From Stage to PageIn adulthood, Lewis overcame his shyness by becoming a member of SAG-AFTRA and working as a professional actor. There, he refined his voice and presence-skills he now brings to the realm of fantasy literature. His writing is deeply immersive, weaving together adventure, magic, and emotional growth in a fresh, powerful narrative.“Moonfall” – A Thrilling Quest BeginsIn Moonfall, three teenage heroines-Ayala, Mei, and Nia-embark on a dangerous journey to master the legendary spell book, Sefer Ha'llham. With diverse cultural roots and unique powers, the trio faces treacherous realms, internal struggles, and the looming threat of the dark sorceress Malicia of Tenebrous. Only by uniting their strengths can they prevent the cosmos from falling into darkness.Praise for Moonfall"Moonfall is a dazzling fusion of fantasy and adventure, with characters that leap off the page and a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Charles J. Lewis IV is a masterful storyteller with a bright future ahead."Get Your Copy TodayEmbark on the journey. Embrace the magic.Moonfall: The Sefer Ha'llham's Prophecy is available now on Amazon and other major platforms.

