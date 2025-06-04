Nutraceutical Packaging Market 2025-2030: Industry Insights, SWOT Analysis, Market Size, Share, And Key Growth Factors

MENAFN - GetNews) The Nutraceutical Packaging Market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising health awareness and demand for functional foods. Key players such as Amcor, Berry Global, and Gerresheimer are innovating sustainable and protective packaging solutions to meet evolving consumer preferences.

The nutraceutical packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach USD 4.66 billion by 2030 from USD 3.67 billion in 2025. The report highlights key elements of the market, including its nutraceutical packaging market size , share, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, competitive landscape and future growth potential. Numerous factors are driving the nutraceutical packaging market including increasing awareness among consumers about their health and growing adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods. The rising concern of preventive care and the advantages of nutraceuticals has resulted into expansion of demand for packages that ensure product safety aligning with the regulatory compliances. In addition, new packaging technologies for active and smart packaging have enhanced shelf life and product performance.

“Bottles account the largest share in the nutraceutical packaging market by packaging type during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

Bottles account the largest segment by packaging type in nutraceutical packaging market due to their various advantages. Bottles can be made in various sizes and shapes to accommodate the product that is being stored and the purpose/intended use of that product. Bottles also provide see-through properties to enable visibility of all product offerings for consumers, which is advantageous to branding. Further, using bottles for any form of packaging is also beneficial for storage, transport, and consumption for everyone involved in the packaging process. Finally, the rise of eco-friendly materials is pushing for technical innovations that provide recyclable and biodegradable designs to bottle properties, thus further increasing their presence in the market.

“Tablets & Capsules are the fastest growing product form in nutraceutical packaging market during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

During the forecast period, tablets and capsules are projected to be the highest growing product form in the nutraceutical packaging market. They are easy to use having increased shelf life, and accurate dosages benefits. Due to their ease of consumption and the growing need for dietary supplements consumers prefer using tablets and capsules. Additionally tablets and capsules is fueling growth for pharmaceutical-grade packaging, such as blister packs, pouches, and bottles, that promote sustain product stability, protect against contamination, and bolster product presentation. The direct-to-consumer and e-commerce delivery marketplace is creating a need for heavy-duty, tamper-proof, durable packaging design condition. Tablets and capsules will occupy the highest value share in nutraceutical packaging market as health awareness elevation and new innovative packaging materials to protect and promote sustainability.

“North America accounts the largest share in nutraceutical packaging market in terms of value.”

North America accounts the largest share of the nutraceutical packaging market due to its large nutraceutical industry and increasing demand for health and wellness products. The rising chromic disorders among the population in region has resulted into rapid adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods. On top of this, high packaging safety and labeling regulations ensure product integrity and consumer satisfaction, which are also substantial drivers of growth. North America has major companies in the nutraceutical market that invest in packaging technology, such as active and intelligent packaging, to improve product quality and shelf-life. E-commerce establishments are also encouraging the use of easier and more durable packaging designs. Collectively these factors are lead towards North America being the largest market in this domain.

Nutraceutical Packaging Companies

Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the nutraceutical packaging market include Berry Global Inc. (US), Amcor PLC (Australia), WestRock Company (US), Mondi (UK), Sonoco Products Company (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), Aptar CSP Technologies (Alabama), Comar Packaging Solutions (US), Amgraph Packaging, Inc. (US) and Glenroy, Inc. (US).

Berry Global, Inc

Berry Global, Inc., is a major producer of nutraceutical packaging products. It is a worldwide leader in packaging and protection solutions. The company provides a vast array of products, such as apparel, applicators, bags & bulk bags, caps & closures, containers, tubs & pots, and canisters & jerrycans, for different end-use markets like food & beverage, healthcare, agriculture & horticulture, beauty & personal care, and building & construction. It has four reportable business segments, which are consumer packaging international, consumer packaging North America, engineered materials, and health, hygiene & specialties. It has over 265 facilities across the world and has increased its presence in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & African region. It has over 100 manufacturing locations across South Africa, Tunisia, the US, Mexico, India, China, Malaysia, Germany, France, Poland, and Brazil.

Amcor PLC

Amcor PLC is a global leader in the manufacturing and supply of packaging solutions. The firm is mainly involved in offering packaging solutions that are more functional, are more appealing, and cheaper for customers, and cleaner for the environment. It operates through two reportable business segments: flexibles and rigid packaging segment. It provides nutraceutical packaging products under the flexibles business segment. It has operations in over 43 countries across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

WestRock Company

WestRock Company is a top packaging solutions provider of sustainable packaging, such as nutraceutical packaging. The business is carried by WestRock through two business segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging, where nutraceutical packaging operates under the Consumer Packaging segment. WestRock has a worldwide presence, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia in serving various industries. Its large production hubs are spread across the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and India with an extensive infrastructure of paper mills, convertor facilities, and recycling facilities. WestRock concentrates on being a sustainability-driven business house providing FSC-certified paperboard along with sustainable solutions towards green nutraceutical packaging addressing increasing consumers' expectations on sustainable nutraceutical packages.

Mondi

Mondi is the world leader in sustainable packaging and paper solutions with flexible and paper-based packaging for the nutraceutical market to improve product safety, shelf life, and branding. Mondi functions through two core business segments: Flexible Packaging and Corrugated Packaging, with nutraceutical packaging lying mainly under Flexible Packaging. The firm is operational in more than 30 countries with operations in Europe, North America, and Asia. Its production plants are strategically located across Germany, Austria, Poland, the UK, South Africa, and the US. The firm is committed to sustainability via FSC-certified materials, biodegradable packaging materials, and lightweight barrier systems, catering to the increasing need for sustainable nutraceutical packaging.

