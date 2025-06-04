Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Restructures Debt With $20M Facility To Power Global Growth And Focusfactor Beverage Expansion

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) , a provider of consumer health and lifestyle products, most notably “Focusfactor” , today announced a transformative $20 million financing agreement with ACP Agency, LLC , aimed at reducing legacy debt, boosting liquidity, and accelerating the company's global growth strategy.

This strategic refinancing places Synergy in a significantly stronger financial position-allowing the company to scale its flagship brand, FOCUSfactor , which has been available for over 20 years in major retailers such as Costco (NASDAQ: COST) , Walmart (NYSE: WMT) , Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) , CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) , Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) , and others. The funding will help fuel the expansion of FOCUSfactor into Ready-To-Drink (RTD) formats , aimed at athletes and wellness-conscious consumers seeking clean energy and mental clarity. With new distribution initiatives across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and other global markets, Synergy is strategically positioned to tap into surging demand for functional health products.

Under the terms of the loan facility , Synergy received a $15 million term loan at closing , In addition, the agreement includes a $2.5 million delayed draw option and a $2.5 million uncommitted term loan expansion , providing further financial flexibility for future needs.

“We are very pleased to have completed our debt refinancing, which supports our growth strategy and significantly strengthens our capital structure,” said Jack Ross , CEO of Synergy.“The long-term nature of the new facility enhances our balance sheet and provides the flexibility needed for our next phase of growth. Additionally, the delayed draw proceeds allow us to fully repay debt related to settlement agreements, positioning us for greater financial stability as we execute our strategic goals.”

Synergy CHC operates within the Healthcare sector , specifically in Medical Distribution , and is widely recognized for building scalable consumer health brands. With a focus on innovation, omni-channel distribution, and global brand building, the company is evolving from a supplements' provider into a broader wellness leader with diversified offerings and recurring profitability.

