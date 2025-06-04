Stange Law Firm Continues Growth With New Lexington, Kentucky Office

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Stange Law Firm is excited to announce further expansion into Lexington, Kentucky, in Fayette County. Serving as the multi-state divorce and family law firm's 28th location, the new office for the Lexington, Kentucky divorce attorneys , located at 424 Lewis Hargett Cir., Suite 231, Lexington, Kentucky 40503, will open on July 1, 2025. As the second-largest family law firm in the United States, Stange Law Firm currently represents individuals throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, and Kentucky.

Dedicated to helping clients navigate family law matters, including divorce, child custody and child support, paternity, spousal support, property division, drafting prenuptial/postnuptial agreements, modifications, and more, Stange Law Firm is proud to become part of the Lexington, KY community. The new office for the Lexington, Kentucky family lawyers marks its second in the state of Kentucky, following the firm's expansion into Louisville in February 2025.

Lexington, Kentucky, is a dynamic city in the heart of the Bluegrass region, renowned for its rich history, vibrant downtown area, and scenic horse farms. As home to the University of Kentucky and a growing population, Lexington offers a strong sense of community and a balance of tradition and progress. This environment makes it a meaningful place for Stange Law Firm to offer compassionate family law services to those in need of guidance and support during difficult times.

Stange Law Firm offers a client-focused approach to family law representation. The firm was founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, and has since grown to become the second-largest family law firm in the United States. The child custody attorneys in Lexington, Kentucky take pride in representing both men and women equally, helping them rebuild their lives as they navigate through their case. The firm understands that in a family law case, issues can arise at any time of the day. As a result, all clients are provided with the personal cell phone number of their attorney as well as 24/7 access to their file online.

To learn more about Stange Law Firm in Lexington, Kentucky , or to schedule a consultation with a family law attorney, visit or call (855) 805-0595.