Reconafrica Announces C$10 Million Overnight Marketed Offering, Led By Over C$4 Million In Lead Orders, Including Strategic Investment From BW Energy, To Drill Prospect I In Namibia With Rig Mobilization In June 2025
|
|Unrisked
|Risked
|Play Area/Subclass
|Gross (100%)
|Company Gross (1)
|Net (1)
|Gross (100%)
|Company Gross (1)
|Net (1)
|Damara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prospects
|2,566.1
|2,309.5
|2,194.0
|156.5
|140.9
|133.8
|Leads
|123.2
|110.9
|105.3
|4.1
|3.7
|3.5
Notes:
(1) The "Company Gross" and "Net" figures in the table above are as set out in the Resource Report (as defined below) and have not been adjusted for the 20% working interest acquired by BW Energy from ReconAfrica pursuant to the strategic farm down that closed January 29, 2025. As of December 31, 2024 (and the effective date of the Resource Report, ReconAfrica owned a 90% working interest in PEL 73. As of the date hereof, ReconAfrica holds a 70% working interest in PEL 73 (with BW Energy Limited holding a 20% working interest and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia holding a 10% carried participating interest). "Net" includes a 5% deduction for royalties.
(2) ReconAfrica engaged Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI"), an independent qualified reserves evaluator, to provide an updated prospective resource report dated March 26, 2025 (with an effective date of December 31, 2024) relating to the Company's prospective resources (the "Resource Report"). The Resource Report focused solely on the Company's interest in certain prospects and leads located in the Damara Fold and Thrust Belt (Damara) play area and the Karoo Rift play area of PEL 73. The preparation date of the Updated Report is January 1, 2025. Prospective resources are the arithmetic sum of multiple probability distributions. See "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information" for further information.
(3) There is no certainty that any portion of the prospective resources will be discovered. If they are discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to develop and produce any portion of the prospective resources.
Additional Details on the Offering
The Company has granted to the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable, in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, to purchase up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in aggregate would be equal to 15% of the total number of Units to be issued under the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.
The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about the week of June 16, 2025 (the "Closing"), or such other earlier or later date as the Underwriters may determine. Closing is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange to list, on the date of Closing, the Common Shares, and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and the Underwriters' broker warrants, on the Exchange.
The Offering is expected to be completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement to be entered into by the Company and the Underwriters. In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to file a prospectus supplement within two business days, to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated February 29, 2024, with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec). Copies of the base shelf prospectus and any supplement thereto to be filed in connection with the Offering, are and will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . The Units are being offered in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and may be offered in the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")) or "accredited investors" (as defined in Regulation D promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act) on a private placement basis pursuant to an appropriate exemption from the registration requirements under applicable U.S. law, and outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis.
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
About BW Energy Limited
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy.
BW Energy, 74% owned by BW Group Ltd., was created as the E&P arm of Oslo listed BW Offshore, a company with more than four decades of experience in operating advanced offshore production solutions and executing complex projects. Since its origin, BW Offshore has executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects.
About ReconAfrica
ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising ~13 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friesen, Managing Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Email: ...
IR Inquiries Email: ...
Media Inquiries Email: ...
Tel: +1-877-631-1160
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the Offering, including spudding of the Kavango West 1X well following final completion of the access road and drill site preparation, receipt of all required permits and the rig being moved to the drilling location, which has been scheduled for late June 2025, the well being drilled to a planned total depth of approximately 3,800 metres (12,500 feet) and targeting 255 million barrels of unrisked prospective oil resources or 1,350 billion cubic feet of unrisked prospective natural gas resources, the expected closing date of the Offering, the completion of the Offering being subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the Exchange, any potential acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants, the listing of the Warrants, and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form ("AIF") dated April 29, 2025 for the financial period ended December 31, 2024, available under the Company's profile at . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information:
The Resource Report and the prospective resource estimates contained therein and in this press release were prepared by NSAI, an independent qualified reserves evaluator. The Resource Report was prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook maintained by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.
Prospective resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by applying future development projects. Prospective resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. Prospective resources are further categorized according to the level of certainty associated with recoverable estimates assuming their discovery and development and may be subclassified based on project maturity. The prospective resources included in Resource Report and in this press release should not be construed as reserves or contingent resources; they represent exploration opportunities and quantify the development potential in the event a petroleum discovery is made. A geologic risk assessment was performed for these prospects and leads, as discussed in the Form 51-101F1 - Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information ("Form 51-101F") dated April 29, 2025 and effective as of December 31, 2024, available under the Company's profile at . The Resource Report is also available under the Company's profile at
The Resource Report does not include economic analysis for these prospects and leads. Based on analogous field developments, it appears that, assuming a discovery is made, the unrisked best estimate prospective resources in the Resource Report have a reasonable chance of being economically viable. There is no certainty that any portion of the prospective resources will be discovered. If they are discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to develop and produce any portion of the prospective resources.
For additional information concerning the risks and the level of uncertainty associated with recovery of the prospective resources detailed herein and in the Resource Report, the significant positive and negative factors relevant to the prospective resources estimates detailed herein and in the Resource Report and a description of the project to which the prospective resources estimates detailed herein and in the Resource Report applies are contained within the Form 51-101F1.
The prospective resources shown in herein and in the Resource Report have been estimated using probabilistic methods and are dependent on a petroleum discovery being made. If a discovery is made and development is undertaken, the probability that the recoverable volumes will equal or exceed the unrisked estimated amounts is 90 percent for the low estimate, 50 percent for the best estimate, and 10 percent for the high estimate. Low estimate and high estimate prospective resources have not been included in the Resource Report. For the purposes of the Resource Report, the volumes and parameters associated with the best estimate scenario of prospective resources are referred to as 2U. The 2U prospective resources have been aggregated beyond the prospect and lead level by arithmetic summation; therefore, these totals do not include the portfolio effect that might result from statistical aggregation. Statistical principles indicate that the arithmetic sums of multiple estimates may be misleading as to the volumes that may actually be recovered.
