US Court Quashes All Subpoenas In So-Called 'Corruption Discovery' Matter Against PM Browne

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The ruling fully vindicates Prime Minister Browne, his family, and government officials

WASHINGTON / ANTIGUA – The government of Antigua and Barbuda welcomes today's decision of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, which quashed every subpoena issued at the request of Yulia Guryeva-Motlokhov-daughter of the sanctioned Russian national who owned the super-yacht Alfa Nero-against prime minister Gaston Browne, members of his family, senior government officers, and several private companies.

In a detailed Memorandum Opinion and Order, Judge Jesse M. Furman held that the applicant“ failed to meet the statutory requirements for relief ” under 28 U.S.C. § 1782. As a result, the Court:



Quashed the subpoenas in their entirety;

Vacated its earlier ex parte order that had authorised the subpoenas; and Directed the applicant's counsel to arrange the prompt destruction of any material already produced.

This ruling confirms what the government has said from the outset: the application had no merit, no legal foundation, and no legitimate purpose. It was a fishing expedition aimed at harassing the government of Antigua and Barbuda, its prime minister, and others through false and malicious allegations.

Prime Minister Browne, stated:

“Today's decision is complete vindication. The Court has confirmed that these subpoenas were never justified. We will always defend the integrity of our institutions and the good name of those who serve them.”

Attorney-General Sir Steadroy Benjamin added:

“The Court's order speaks for itself: the applicant could not satisfy even the basic legal threshold. We trust this outcome will deter any future attempts to weaponise foreign court processes against Antigua and Barbuda.”

The government of Antigua and Barbuda remains firmly committed to transparency, the rule of law, and the highest standards of public accountability. At the same time, it will vigorously oppose any effort-domestic or foreign-to tarnish the reputations of its officials or to coerce the nation into abandoning decisions made in the best interests of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

The post US Court quashes all subpoenas in so-called 'corruption discovery' matter against PM Browne appeared first on Caribbean News Global .