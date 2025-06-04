Luca Guadagnino In Talks To Helm AI Drama 'Artificial' Based On Openai's Sam Altman Saga
Artificial will dramatise the whirlwind events at artificial intelligence firm OpenA I, when CEO and co-founder Sam Altman was abruptly fired by the board, only to be reinstated five days later following an employee and investor revolt .
The news report notes that if current casting discussions proceed as planned, Andrew Garfield may portray Altman, with Daisy Edgar-Jones or Matilda Lutz being considered for Mira Murati, the company's chief technology officer, and German actor Yuri Borisov eyed to play OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, who was central to Altman's removal.Guadagnino's third collaboration with Amazon MGM
This marks Guadagnino's third project with Amazon MGM. He previously directed After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, which is slated for theatrical release on October 10. His 2023 film Challengers, headlined by Zendaya, was also backed by the studio.
The screenplay for Artificial is penned by Simon Rich, known for his satirical writing style, who will also serve as producer. David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films will co-produce the project. Jennifer Fox is also reportedly in talks to join the production team, according to Variety.Veteran producers behind the project
David Heyman brings considerable experience to the film, having produced blockbuster franchises such as Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts , along with critically acclaimed titles like Gravity, Marriage Story, and Barbie. He is currently producing the next James Bond installment with Amy Pascal and is also involved in Amazon's Harry Potter television series and planned adaptations of Klara and the Sun and Jay Kelly.Also Read | Good Boy review: A slick, funny K-drama that packs heart and high-octane action
