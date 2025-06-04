Milsoft Utility Solutions Hosts 2025 Users Conference In Nashville
Milsoft user conference
Deep-Dive Sessions and Solution Showcases Designed for Electric Cooperative and Municipal Utility TeamsWe're proud to create a space where users can leave with practical skills they can apply immediately” - Robert Berrios, Marketing Director at Milsoft Utility Solutions
ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Milsoft Utility Solutions , a leading provider of engineering and operations software for electric utilities, will host its annual Users Conference from June 3–5, 2025, at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 2025 Milsoft Users Conference brings together electric cooperative and municipal utility professionals from across the country for three days of focused learning, collaboration, and technology exploration. The event features hands-on training sessions, expert-led workshops, user panels, and live product demos-all designed to help attendees get the most out of Milsoft's software solutions, including engineering analysis, outage management, GIS, and customer information systems.
“Our Users Conference is more than just training-it's about building relationships, listening to our customers, and growing together as a utility community,” said Robert Berrios, Marketing Director at Milsoft Utility Solutions.“We're proud to create a space where users can share their experiences, learn from one another, and leave with practical skills they can apply immediately.”
In addition to educational sessions, the conference will feature an exhibitor expo, where leading industry partners will present the latest tools and technologies that integrate with or enhance Milsoft's platform. The event also includes networking receptions, peer-to-peer roundtables, and dedicated time with Milsoft's product teams.
The Milsoft Users Conference is designed to empower utility professionals with deeper product knowledge, introduce new features and upcoming developments, and foster a collaborative learning environment that supports both technical excellence and strategic growth.
The event is open to all current Milsoft users, with registration available online. Visit to view the full agenda and register.
