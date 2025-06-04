EGA Signs Agreement With GIADEC To Explore Opportunities To Develop Bauxite-Related Projects And Infrastructure In Ghana

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,June 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the world's largest 'premium aluminium' producer, today announced the signing of an agreement with Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) to explore opportunities to develop bauxite-related projects in the Republic of Ghana.

Ghana has more than 900 million tonnes of bauxite resources, in one large and two smaller known deposits. Ghana currently produces around 1.5 million tonnes of bauxite per year, with quality resources allowing production expansion. Bauxite is the ore from which aluminium is derived.

Under the agreement, EGA and GIADEC will explore the potential for long-term bauxite offtake arrangements and collaboration on rail and port infrastructure to expand production.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“This aligns well with EGA's goal of diversifying our sources of upstream supply as we grow our metal production, including in the US as we progress our plans to develop a greenfield primary aluminium production plant as announced during the recent state visit to the UAE of President Trump. EGA is looking to double its bauxite production in the next few years and exploring multiple opportunities worldwide, and Ghana is amongst them.”