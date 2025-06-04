Digimotive Wins Bronze At MMA Smarties For Innovative Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Campaign

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Digimotive, a leading digital media solutions provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, won bronze at this year's MMA Smarties Awards in the highly competitive 'Small Budget, Big Impact' category. The company was awarded the accolade for its groundbreaking tourism campaign developed in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

The trailblazing campaign leveraged precision targeting and artificial intelligence (AI) to generate significant real-time engagement, highlighting the role of strategic, technology-driven approaches in delivering substantial results, even with limited resources. Furthermore, it positively transformed tourists' interactions with their surroundings, transforming brief encounters into profound explorations.

Raafat Jebril, Managing Partner of Digimotive said:“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition at the MMA Smarties Awards. The accolade is a testament to our team's unparalleled creativity and ongoing efforts to achieve exceptional results for our clients by leveraging best-in-class technologies. It further demonstrates the potential of strategic thinking and smart execution in helping create remarkable impact. Moreover, we take great pride in being able to elevate Ras Al Khaimah's public perception, further highlighting the Emirate's exquisite tourist offerings.”

The campaign marked the synergy of fresh creative concepts and advanced technological integration, positively shifting the perception of Ras Al Khaimah and consolidating its position as a leading tourist destination, with far more to offer than just beaches. The accolade also reaffirms Digimotive's constant commitment to providing intelligent, performance-driven solutions that yield tangible long-term impact.