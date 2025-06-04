LG's 10 MILLION-SELLING CUTTING-EDGE OLED AND QNED TV LINEUP SET TO REDEFINE HOME ENTERTAINMENT IN THE GCC

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Building on European success, LG's latest TVs promise unparalleled picture quality, AI-powered personalization, and innovative features for the discerning GCC consumer.

DUBAI, June, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG), a global leader in consumer electronics and home entertainment, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking 2025 OLED and QNED TV lineup across the region. Building on a legacy of innovation and a proven track record of success, LG is poised to elevate the home entertainment experience for consumers throughout the GCC.

The regional launch follows hot on the heels of LG's recent incredible milestone of selling over 10 million OLED units in Europe – a testament to the technology's superior picture quality, design, and overall viewing experience – an achievement that underscores the trust and confidence consumers worldwide place in LG OLED TVs as the gold standard in premium home entertainment.

LG has for the past 12 years consistently delivered unstoppable world's first OLED innovations, including the curved; 4K; Ultra Slim Wallpaper; 8K; Rollable; 4K 120hz Wireless; 4K Wireless and Transparent; True Wireless 4K; and three-times brighter AI-powered OLED TVs. Not to mention being the first brand to surpass the 10-million-mark of OLED sales in Europe.

Featuring the M5, G5, C5, and B5 series, LG's 2025 OLED models are designed to deliver an exceptional viewing experience. Renowned for their perfect blacks, vibrant colors, and infinite contrast, creating images that are remarkably lifelike, LG OLED TVs take picture quality to the next level with the advanced α (Alpha) AI processors, ensuring stunning visuals regardless of the content source. Additionally, all four models boast“Perfect Black” and“Perfect Color” certifications, guaranteeing an immersive viewing experience in any lighting conditions.

The complementary new webOS 25 platform, powered by the Alpha AI Processor, offers a personalized and intuitive user experience, where features like AI Picture/Sound Wizard, AI Brightness Control, AI Voice ID, AI Chatbot, and AI Search use Large Language Models (LLMs) to tailor the TV to individual preferences. Gamers, too, will appreciate the industry's first 4K 165Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on the G5 series, certified by NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync Premium, which ensures smooth, tear-free gaming with minimal input lag.

And for those averse to cable clutter, the OLED M5 is the world's first OLED TV capable of wirelessly transferring audio and video, with its Zero Connect box allowing for seamless wireless transmission at up to 144Hz, providing greater flexibility in the living space without unsightly wires.

But it's not just cutting-edge OLED TVs breaking new ground for LG, which is also redefining the premium LCD TV segment with its 2025 QNED evo lineup. These TVs combine advanced color solutions with cutting-edge Mini LED technology, powered by the α AI processor, and certified by Intertek as delivering rich, true-to-life colors in both bright and dark environments.

Better still, AI Object Enhancer and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refine light control, enhance contrast, and enrich faces, bodies, and key scene elements for immersive visuals, while virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from AI Sound Pro delivers unmatched depth and spatial clarity through the TV's built-in speakers.

LG is committed to pushing the boundaries of TV technology, delivering products that resonate with its customers the world over, with the 2025 OLED and QNED lineup reflecting a promise of visually-arresting perfection.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company:

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit .