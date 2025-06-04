Mongodb, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue of $549.0 million, up 22% year-over-year Added 2,600 Customers, with Over 57,100 Total Customers as of April 30, 2025 MongoDB Atlas Revenue up 26% year-over-year; 72% of Total Q1 Revenue Additional Share Repurchase Authorization of $800 million, bringing Total Buyback Authorization to $1 billion NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB ) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025. "MongoDB is off to a strong start in fiscal 2026 with 26% Atlas revenue growth, meaningful margin outperformance, and the highest total net customer additions in six years," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB. "Enterprises and startups are choosing MongoDB as their platform of choice for both modernizing existing and building new applications." "Looking ahead, we see an incredible opportunity for customers to take advantage of MongoDB's modern architecture, which delivers real and measurable advantages for the types of applications being built today-cloud-native, distributed, real-time-and the AI-powered applications of tomorrow. We are confident in our position to drive profitable growth as we benefit from this next wave of application development." First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $549.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $531.5 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year, and services revenue was $17.5 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

Gross Profit: Gross profit was $391.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, representing a 71% gross margin compared to 73% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $406.5 million, representing a 74% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 75% in the year-ago period.

Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $53.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a loss from operations of $98.2 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $87.4 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $32.8 million in the year-ago period.

Net Loss: Net loss was $37.6 million, or $0.46 per share, based on 81.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This compares to a net loss of $80.6 million, or $1.10 per share, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income was $86.3 million, or $1.00 per share, based on 86.3 million fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $42.7 million, or $0.51, per share in the year-ago period. Cash Flow : As of April 30, 2025, MongoDB had $2.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended April 30, 2025, MongoDB generated $109.9 million of cash from operations, compared to $63.6 million of cash from operations in the year-ago period. MongoDB used $1.6 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $2.4 million of cash in principal payments of finance leases, leading to free cash flow of $105.9 million, compared to free cash flow of $61.0 million in the year-ago period. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." First Quarter Fiscal 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

MongoDB is announcing an increase to its share repurchase program, under which the company may repurchase up to an additional $800 million of common stock. This is in addition to the $200 million buyback announced last quarter, bringing the total authorization to $1 billion.



Voyage AI by MongoDB released two new retrieval models, voyage 3.5 and voyage 3.5 lite, which offer improved retrieval quality and price performance over previous models, enabling organizations to build more trustworthy, accurate AI applications.



The MongoDB Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server was launched in public preview, which connects MongoDB deployments to MCP-supported clients like Windsurf, Cursor, GitHub Copilot in Visual Studio Code, and Anthropic's Claude, making it easy for developers to interact with data using natural language and perform database operations with their favorite agentic AI tools, assistants, and platforms.

Mike Berry was appointed as MongoDB's Chief Financial Officer. Mike is a 7-time CFO with over 30 years of experience in technology and software, and has a proven track record of driving profitable growth. Second Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Guidance Based on information available to management as of today, June 4, 2025, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2026.



Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Full Year Fiscal 2026 Revenue $548.0 million to $553.0 million $2.250 billion to $2.290

billion Non-GAAP Income from

Operations $55.0 million to $59.0

million $267.0 million to $287.0

million Non-GAAP Net Income per

Share $0.62 to $0.66 $2.94 to $3.12

Reconciliations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in MongoDB's stock price. MongoDB expects the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, June 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link ), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2026 and underlying assumptions, our expectations regarding profitable growth, our planned share repurchases, our ability to capitalize on our market opportunity as well as the criticality of MongoDB to artificial intelligence application development. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our customers renewing their subscriptions with us and expanding their usage of software and related services; global political changes; the effects of the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; liabilities, reputational harm or other adverse consequences resulting from use of AI in our product offerings and internal operations if they don't produce the desired benefits; our limited operating history; our history of losses; our potential failure to repurchase shares of our common stock at favorable prices, if at all; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; social, ethical and security issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the effects of social, ethical and regulatory issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2025, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude expenses associated with stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share exclude:



expenses associated with stock-based compensation including employer payroll taxes upon the vesting and exercising of stock-based awards and expenses related to stock appreciation rights previously issued to our employees in China;

amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions;

certain acquisition-related costs and other, including due diligence costs, professional fees in connection with an acquisition and certain integration-related expenses. These expenses are unpredictable, and dependent on factors that may be outside of our control and unrelated to the continuing operations of the acquired business or our Company. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of such future costs; and

in the case of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, amortization of the debt issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes and gains or losses on our financial instruments; additionally, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on an estimated long-term non-GAAP tax rate. The non-GAAP tax rate was calculated utilizing a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments and considers other factors such as operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We intend to periodically reevaluate the projected long-term tax rate, as necessary, for significant events and our ongoing analysis of relevant tax law changes.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash from/used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at .

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software and data. MongoDB's unified, intelligent data platform was built to power the next generation of applications, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered retrieval, MongoDB helps organizations everywhere move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. Millions of developers and more than 50,000 customers across almost every industry-including 70% of the Fortune 100-rely on MongoDB for their most important applications. To learn more, visit mongodb .

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

[email protected]

Media Relations

MongoDB

[email protected]

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



April 30, 2025

January 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 657,809

$ 490,133 Short-term investments 1,796,129

1,846,444 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,893 and $8,888 as of April 30,

2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 313,215

393,099 Deferred commissions 116,291

112,632 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89,086

81,214 Total current assets 2,972,530

2,923,522 Property and equipment, net 43,718

46,377 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,702

34,607 Goodwill 189,641

69,679 Intangible assets, net 45,919

24,597 Deferred tax assets 22,410

20,810 Other assets 316,500

310,701 Total assets $ 3,624,420

$ 3,430,293 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 8,562

$ 10,467 Accrued compensation and benefits 102,725

120,354 Operating lease liabilities 8,914

9,126 Other accrued liabilities 89,062

87,659 Deferred revenue 295,735

334,381 Total current liabilities 504,998

561,987 Deferred tax liability 577

262 Operating lease liabilities 28,086

27,374 Deferred revenue 24,327

25,404 Other liabilities 33,482

33,042 Total liabilities 591,470

648,069 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025

and January 31, 2025; 81,813,448 shares issued and 81,715,778 shares outstanding as of April 30,

2025; 80,558,847 shares issued and 80,467,811 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2025 80

78 Additional paid-in capital 4,899,504

4,625,093 Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of April 30, 2025

and January 31, 2025 (1,319)

(1,319) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13,015

(924) Accumulated deficit (1,878,330)

(1,840,704) Total stockholders' equity 3,032,950

2,782,224 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,624,420

$ 3,430,293

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024 Revenue:





Subscription $ 531,455

$ 436,896 Services 17,559

13,665 Total revenue 549,014

450,561 Cost of revenue:





Subscription(1) 129,585

100,762 Services(1) 28,456

21,935 Total cost of revenue 158,041

122,697 Gross profit 390,973

327,864 Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing(1) 220,923

219,444 Research and development(1) 168,829

146,060 General and administrative(1) 54,775

60,546 Total operating expenses 444,527

426,050 Loss from operations (53,554)

(98,186) Other income, net 20,230

20,174 Loss before provision for income taxes (33,324)

(78,012) Provision for income taxes 4,302

2,581 Net loss $ (37,626)

$ (80,593) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.46)

$ (1.10) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 81,060,822

72,990,141

(1) Includes stock‐based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024 Cost of revenue-subscription $ 8,395

$ 6,163 Cost of revenue-services 3,894

3,255 Sales and marketing 39,102

39,613 Research and development 66,405

55,173 General and administrative 14,635

16,559 Total stock‐based compensation expense $ 132,431

$ 120,763

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (37,626)

$ (80,593) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,309

4,826 Stock-based compensation 132,431

120,763 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs -

852 Amortization of finance right-of-use assets 993

993 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 2,758

2,479 Deferred income taxes 25

7 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on short-term investments, net (3,800)

(7,781) Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net 272

(479) Unrealized foreign exchange loss 1,970

115 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 79,895

59,326 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,973)

1,233 Deferred commissions 7,772

(4,820) Other long-term assets (12,593)

166 Accounts payable (2,478)

(547) Accrued liabilities (19,353)

6,526 Operating lease liabilities (2,688)

(2,185) Deferred revenue (39,624)

(37,431) Other liabilities, non-current 1,639

163 Net cash provided by operating activities 109,929

63,613 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (1,611)

(539) Business combination, net of cash acquired (2,032)

- Investments in non-marketable securities (4,822)

- Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 198,660

125,000 Purchases of marketable securities (138,624)

(172,604) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 51,571

(48,143) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 579

953 Principal payments of finance leases (2,394)

(2,093) Net cash used in financing activities (1,815)

(1,140) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,000

(1,583) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 167,685

12,747 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 492,753

803,643 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 660,438

$ 816,390

MONGODB, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:





Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 390,973

$ 327,864 Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis 71 %

73 % Add back:





Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue-Subscription 8,622

6,497 Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue-Services 4,586

3,474 Amortization of intangible assets 2,367

- Non-GAAP gross profit $ 406,548

$ 337,835 Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue) 74 %

75 %







Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:





Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 220,923

$ 219,444 Less:





Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 39,904

42,154 Amortization of intangible assets -

85 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 181,019

$ 177,205







Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 168,829

$ 146,060 Less:





Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 68,177

57,760 Amortization of intangible assets 170

2,568 Certain acquisition-related costs and other 40

- Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 100,442

$ 85,732







General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 54,775

$ 60,546 Less:





Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 15,230

18,445 Certain acquisition-related costs and other 1,890

- Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 37,655

$ 42,101







Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations:





Loss from operations on a GAAP basis $ (53,554)

$ (98,186) GAAP operating margin (Loss from operations/Total revenue) (10) %

(22) % Add back:





Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 136,519

128,330 Amortization of intangible assets 2,537

2,653 Certain acquisition-related costs and other 1,930

- Non-GAAP income from operations $ 87,432

$ 32,797 Non-GAAP operating margin (Non-GAAP income from operations/Total revenue) 16 %

7 %







Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income:





Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (37,626)

$ (80,593) Add back:





Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 136,519

128,330 Amortization of intangible assets 2,537

2,653 Certain acquisition-related costs and other 1,930

- Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes -

852 Less:





Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net (272)

479 Income tax effects and adjustments * 17,285

8,088 Non-GAAP net income $ 86,347

$ 42,675







Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, diluted, to non-GAAP net income per share, fully

diluted:





Net loss per share, diluted, on a GAAP basis $ (0.46)

$ (1.10) Add back:





Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 1.68

1.76 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03

0.04 Certain acquisition-related costs and other 0.02

- Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes -

0.01 Less:





Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net -

0.01 Income tax effects and adjustments * 0.21

0.11 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.06

$ 0.59 Adjustment for fully diluted earnings per share (0.06)

(0.08) Non-GAAP net income per share, fully diluted ** $ 1.00

$ 0.51



* Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 20%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. ** Fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 86.3 million and 83.2 million of fully diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock for the three months ended April 30, 2025 and April 30, 2024, respectively.

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most

directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 109,929

$ 63,613 Capital expenditures (1,611)

(539) Principal payments of finance leases (2,394)

(2,093) Capitalized software -

- Free cash flow $ 105,924

$ 60,981

MONGODB, INC.

CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS

The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:





4/30/2023

7/31/2023

10/31/2023

1/31/2024

4/30/2024

7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025

4/30/2025 Total Customers (a) 43,100+

45,000+

46,400+

47,800+

49,200+

50,700+

52,600+

54,500+

57,100+ Direct Sales Customers(b) 6,700+

6,800+

6,900+

7,000+

7,100+

7,300+

7,400+

7,500+

7,500+ MongoDB Atlas Customers 41,600+

43,500+

44,900+

46,300+

47,700+

49,200+

51,100+

53,100+

55,800+ Customers over $100K(c) 1,761

1,855

1,972

2,052

2,137

2,189

2,314

2,396

2,506





































(a) Our definition of "customer" excludes users of our free offerings and all affiliated entities are counted as a single customer. (b) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners. (c) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude professional services.

MONGODB, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:





4/30/2023

7/31/2023

10/31/2023

1/31/2024

4/30/2024

7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025

4/30/2025 MongoDB Enterprise

Advanced: % of

Subscription Revenue 28 %

26 %

27 %

26 %

25 %

24 %

25 %

23 %

22 % Direct Sales Customers(a)

Revenue: % of

Subscription Revenue 88 %

88 %

88 %

88 %

87 %

87 %

88 %

88 %

87 %



(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

