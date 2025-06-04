Mongodb, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
Second Quarter Fiscal 2026
Full Year Fiscal 2026
Revenue
$548.0 million to $553.0
million
$2.250 billion to $2.290
Non-GAAP Income from
$55.0 million to $59.0
$267.0 million to $287.0
Non-GAAP Net Income per
$0.62 to $0.66
$2.94 to $3.12
Reconciliations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in MongoDB's stock price. MongoDB expects the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.
Conference Call Information
MongoDB will host a conference call today, June 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link ), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2026 and underlying assumptions, our expectations regarding profitable growth, our planned share repurchases, our ability to capitalize on our market opportunity as well as the criticality of MongoDB to artificial intelligence application development. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our customers renewing their subscriptions with us and expanding their usage of software and related services; global political changes; the effects of the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; liabilities, reputational harm or other adverse consequences resulting from use of AI in our product offerings and internal operations if they don't produce the desired benefits; our limited operating history; our history of losses; our potential failure to repurchase shares of our common stock at favorable prices, if at all; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; social, ethical and security issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the effects of social, ethical and regulatory issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2025, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude expenses associated with stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share exclude:
expenses associated with stock-based compensation including employer payroll taxes upon the vesting and exercising of stock-based awards and expenses related to stock appreciation rights previously issued to our employees in China;
amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions;
certain acquisition-related costs and other, including due diligence costs, professional fees in connection with an acquisition and certain integration-related expenses. These expenses are unpredictable, and dependent on factors that may be outside of our control and unrelated to the continuing operations of the acquired business or our Company. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of such future costs; and
in the case of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, amortization of the debt issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes and gains or losses on our financial instruments;
additionally, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on an estimated long-term non-GAAP tax rate. The non-GAAP tax rate was calculated utilizing a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments and considers other factors such as operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We intend to periodically reevaluate the projected long-term tax rate, as necessary, for significant events and our ongoing analysis of relevant tax law changes.
MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Free cash flow represents net cash from/used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at .
About MongoDB
Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software and data. MongoDB's unified, intelligent data platform was built to power the next generation of applications, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered retrieval, MongoDB helps organizations everywhere move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. Millions of developers and more than 50,000 customers across almost every industry-including 70% of the Fortune 100-rely on MongoDB for their most important applications. To learn more, visit mongodb .
Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
[email protected]
Media Relations
MongoDB
[email protected]
MONGODB, INC.
|
April 30, 2025
|
January 31, 2025
Assets
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 657,809
|
$ 490,133
|
Short-term investments
1,796,129
|
1,846,444
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,893 and $8,888 as of April 30,
313,215
|
393,099
|
Deferred commissions
116,291
|
112,632
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
89,086
|
81,214
|
Total current assets
2,972,530
|
2,923,522
|
Property and equipment, net
43,718
|
46,377
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
33,702
|
34,607
|
Goodwill
189,641
|
69,679
|
Intangible assets, net
45,919
|
24,597
|
Deferred tax assets
22,410
|
20,810
|
Other assets
316,500
|
310,701
|
Total assets
$ 3,624,420
|
$ 3,430,293
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
Accounts payable
$ 8,562
|
$ 10,467
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
102,725
|
120,354
|
Operating lease liabilities
8,914
|
9,126
|
Other accrued liabilities
89,062
|
87,659
|
Deferred revenue
295,735
|
334,381
|
Total current liabilities
504,998
|
561,987
|
Deferred tax liability
577
|
262
|
Operating lease liabilities
28,086
|
27,374
|
Deferred revenue
24,327
|
25,404
|
Other liabilities
33,482
|
33,042
|
Total liabilities
591,470
|
648,069
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025
80
|
78
|
Additional paid-in capital
4,899,504
|
4,625,093
|
Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of April 30, 2025
(1,319)
|
(1,319)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
13,015
|
(924)
|
Accumulated deficit
(1,878,330)
|
(1,840,704)
|
Total stockholders' equity
3,032,950
|
2,782,224
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,624,420
|
$ 3,430,293
|
MONGODB, INC.
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenue:
|
|
Subscription
$ 531,455
|
$ 436,896
|
Services
17,559
|
13,665
|
Total revenue
549,014
|
450,561
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
Subscription(1)
129,585
|
100,762
|
Services(1)
28,456
|
21,935
|
Total cost of revenue
158,041
|
122,697
|
Gross profit
390,973
|
327,864
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
Sales and marketing(1)
220,923
|
219,444
|
Research and development(1)
168,829
|
146,060
|
General and administrative(1)
54,775
|
60,546
|
Total operating expenses
444,527
|
426,050
|
Loss from operations
(53,554)
|
(98,186)
|
Other income, net
20,230
|
20,174
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
(33,324)
|
(78,012)
|
Provision for income taxes
4,302
|
2,581
|
Net loss
$ (37,626)
|
$ (80,593)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.46)
|
$ (1.10)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
81,060,822
|
72,990,141
|
(1) Includes stock‐based compensation expense as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Cost of revenue-subscription
$ 8,395
|
$ 6,163
|
Cost of revenue-services
3,894
|
3,255
|
Sales and marketing
39,102
|
39,613
|
Research and development
66,405
|
55,173
|
General and administrative
14,635
|
16,559
|
Total stock‐based compensation expense
$ 132,431
|
$ 120,763
|
MONGODB, INC.
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
Net loss
$ (37,626)
|
$ (80,593)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
5,309
|
4,826
|
Stock-based compensation
132,431
|
120,763
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
-
|
852
|
Amortization of finance right-of-use assets
993
|
993
|
Amortization of operating right-of-use assets
2,758
|
2,479
|
Deferred income taxes
25
|
7
|
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on short-term investments, net
(3,800)
|
(7,781)
|
Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net
272
|
(479)
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
1,970
|
115
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
79,895
|
59,326
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(4,973)
|
1,233
|
Deferred commissions
7,772
|
(4,820)
|
Other long-term assets
(12,593)
|
166
|
Accounts payable
(2,478)
|
(547)
|
Accrued liabilities
(19,353)
|
6,526
|
Operating lease liabilities
(2,688)
|
(2,185)
|
Deferred revenue
(39,624)
|
(37,431)
|
Other liabilities, non-current
1,639
|
163
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
109,929
|
63,613
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
Purchases of property, equipment and other assets
(1,611)
|
(539)
|
Business combination, net of cash acquired
(2,032)
|
-
|
Investments in non-marketable securities
(4,822)
|
-
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
198,660
|
125,000
|
Purchases of marketable securities
(138,624)
|
(172,604)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
51,571
|
(48,143)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
579
|
953
|
Principal payments of finance leases
(2,394)
|
(2,093)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,815)
|
(1,140)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
8,000
|
(1,583)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
167,685
|
12,747
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
492,753
|
803,643
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 660,438
|
$ 816,390
|
MONGODB, INC.
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:
|
|
Gross profit on a GAAP basis
$ 390,973
|
$ 327,864
|
Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis
71 %
|
73 %
|
Add back:
|
|
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue-Subscription
8,622
|
6,497
|
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue-Services
4,586
|
3,474
|
Amortization of intangible assets
2,367
|
-
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 406,548
|
$ 337,835
|
Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue)
74 %
|
75 %
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
|
|
Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis
$ 220,923
|
$ 219,444
|
Less:
|
|
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
39,904
|
42,154
|
Amortization of intangible assets
-
|
85
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense
$ 181,019
|
$ 177,205
|
|
|
Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis
$ 168,829
|
$ 146,060
|
Less:
|
|
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
68,177
|
57,760
|
Amortization of intangible assets
170
|
2,568
|
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
40
|
-
|
Non-GAAP research and development operating expense
$ 100,442
|
$ 85,732
|
|
|
General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis
$ 54,775
|
$ 60,546
|
Less:
|
|
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
15,230
|
18,445
|
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
1,890
|
-
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense
$ 37,655
|
$ 42,101
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations:
|
|
Loss from operations on a GAAP basis
$ (53,554)
|
$ (98,186)
|
GAAP operating margin (Loss from operations/Total revenue)
(10) %
|
(22) %
|
Add back:
|
|
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
136,519
|
128,330
|
Amortization of intangible assets
2,537
|
2,653
|
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
1,930
|
-
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 87,432
|
$ 32,797
|
Non-GAAP operating margin (Non-GAAP income from operations/Total revenue)
16 %
|
7 %
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income:
|
|
Net loss on a GAAP basis
$ (37,626)
|
$ (80,593)
|
Add back:
|
|
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
136,519
|
128,330
|
Amortization of intangible assets
2,537
|
2,653
|
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
1,930
|
-
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes
-
|
852
|
Less:
|
|
Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net
(272)
|
479
|
Income tax effects and adjustments *
17,285
|
8,088
|
Non-GAAP net income
$ 86,347
|
$ 42,675
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, diluted, to non-GAAP net income per share, fully
|
|
Net loss per share, diluted, on a GAAP basis
$ (0.46)
|
$ (1.10)
|
Add back:
|
|
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
1.68
|
1.76
|
Amortization of intangible assets
0.03
|
0.04
|
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
0.02
|
-
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes
-
|
0.01
|
Less:
|
|
Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net
-
|
0.01
|
Income tax effects and adjustments *
0.21
|
0.11
|
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$ 1.06
|
$ 0.59
|
Adjustment for fully diluted earnings per share
(0.06)
|
(0.08)
|
Non-GAAP net income per share, fully diluted **
$ 1.00
|
$ 0.51
|
* Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 20%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.
** Fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 86.3 million and 83.2 million of fully diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock for the three months ended April 30, 2025 and April 30, 2024, respectively.
The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 109,929
|
$ 63,613
|
Capital expenditures
(1,611)
|
(539)
|
Principal payments of finance leases
(2,394)
|
(2,093)
|
Capitalized software
-
|
-
|
Free cash flow
$ 105,924
|
$ 60,981
|
MONGODB, INC.
The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:
|
|
4/30/2023
|
7/31/2023
|
10/31/2023
|
1/31/2024
|
4/30/2024
|
7/31/2024
|
10/31/2024
|
1/31/2025
|
4/30/2025
|
Total Customers (a)
43,100+
|
45,000+
|
46,400+
|
47,800+
|
49,200+
|
50,700+
|
52,600+
|
54,500+
|
57,100+
|
Direct Sales Customers(b)
6,700+
|
6,800+
|
6,900+
|
7,000+
|
7,100+
|
7,300+
|
7,400+
|
7,500+
|
7,500+
|
MongoDB Atlas Customers
41,600+
|
43,500+
|
44,900+
|
46,300+
|
47,700+
|
49,200+
|
51,100+
|
53,100+
|
55,800+
|
Customers over $100K(c)
1,761
|
1,855
|
1,972
|
2,052
|
2,137
|
2,189
|
2,314
|
2,396
|
2,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Our definition of "customer" excludes users of our free offerings and all affiliated entities are counted as a single customer.
(b) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.
(c) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude professional services.
MONGODB, INC.
The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:
|
|
4/30/2023
|
7/31/2023
|
10/31/2023
|
1/31/2024
|
4/30/2024
|
7/31/2024
|
10/31/2024
|
1/31/2025
|
4/30/2025
|
MongoDB Enterprise
28 %
|
26 %
|
27 %
|
26 %
|
25 %
|
24 %
|
25 %
|
23 %
|
22 %
|
Direct Sales Customers(a)
88 %
|
88 %
|
88 %
|
88 %
|
87 %
|
87 %
|
88 %
|
88 %
|
87 %
|
(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.
