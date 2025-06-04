Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice On Delayed 10-Q Filing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWAV) ("Greenwave" or the "Company"), announced today that on May 23, 2025, the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that because the Company had not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq's listing rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. According to the notice, the Company has until July 21, 2025 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the initial Form 10-Q due date, or until November 17, 2025, to regain compliance. The Company intends to take the necessary steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules and file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWAV) operates 13 metal recycling facilities supplying leading steel mills and industrial partners with 100% domestically-sourced metals. Headquartered in Chesapeake, VA, Greenwave plays a critical role in infrastructure projects and U.S. national security, with operations across Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. For more information, visit .

For detailed financials and updates, visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, margin expansion and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words“could,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“continue,”“predict,”“potential,”“project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections, including the availability of funds, changes in policies on tariffs, and other risks related to our business as described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

(800) 490-5020

...

Danny W Meeks

greenwave technology solutions inc

+1 (800)490-5020

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

