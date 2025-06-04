35% Increase In Decision-Making: HR Leaders Benefit From Online Webinars, Reports SHRM

Angelica Maria Marin Suarez, PR/Marketing Manager at Talentuch.

- Angelica Maria Marin Suarez, PR/Marketing Manager at Talentuch, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Talentuch , a global IT recruitment partner, has launched its 2025 Educational Webinar Series to help HR professionals and business leaders address hiring challenges, labor law compliance, and international workforce strategy.The webinar series is free to attend and hosted virtually via Microsoft Teams. Since 2024, over 3,000 participants from more than 30 countries have attended Talentuch's sessions.A recent SHRM report found that 35% of HR professionals say webinars have directly improved their decision-making, underlining the growing value of online education.2025 Topics and Dates Include:June 4 – Hiring Your First Employee in India: Key ChallengesJune 11 – Navigating Labor Laws in India: A Guide for HR ProfessionalsJune 25 – Understanding Employee Fit: The Power of Big Five and Holland CodeJuly 9 – How to Increase Average Employee Tenure: Methods and TacticsJuly 16 – Singapore's Employment Act: Key Compliance RequirementsJuly 23 – Supporting Employees During Organizational Changes and LayoffsAugust 7 – Competency-Based HR: Best PracticesAugust 14 – Automation in HR and Recruitment ProcessesAugust 27 – Navigating Labor Regulations in IrelandSeptember 3 – Introduction to the Latin American Talent MarketSeptember 11 – Saudi Labor Law OverviewSeptember 24 – Net Promoter Score: Origins and ApplicationsOctober 15 – UAE Employment Law EssentialsOctober 22 – Expanding a Business to the UAEOctober 29 – Remote Work Policies and Virtual Team ManagementNovember 6 – The Role of Leadership in an OrganizationNovember 18 – Hiring in BrazilNovember 20 – Brazilian IT Market as a New Location for Hiring TalentDecember 4 – The Art of One-on-One Meetings in HRDecember 11 – Labor Laws in ArgentinaThe webinars are free of charge, and recordings are available to registered attendees after each session. Participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot and access the video archive.👉 Register here: webinarsAbout TalentuchTalentuch is a global recruitment agency specializing in multilingual and IT hiring across Europe, North America, LATAM, and APAC. Through its HR Community, Talentuch provides free educational webinars, expert-led training, and guidance for HR professionals managing cross-border teams.

