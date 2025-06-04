35% Increase In Decision-Making: HR Leaders Benefit From Online Webinars, Reports SHRM
Angelica Maria Marin Suarez, PR/Marketing Manager at Talentuch.
Talentuch's free 2025 Educational Webinar Series supports HR professionals worldwide in navigating global hiring, compliance, and workforce strategy.We believe that practical, expert-led content helps HR leaders make confident decisions and stay ahead in a global hiring landscape. Our sessions are designed for immediate application in HR sphere.” - Angelica Maria Marin Suarez, PR/Marketing Manager at Talentuch, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Talentuch , a global IT recruitment partner, has launched its 2025 Educational Webinar Series to help HR professionals and business leaders address hiring challenges, labor law compliance, and international workforce strategy.
The webinar series is free to attend and hosted virtually via Microsoft Teams. Since 2024, over 3,000 participants from more than 30 countries have attended Talentuch's sessions.
A recent SHRM report found that 35% of HR professionals say webinars have directly improved their decision-making, underlining the growing value of online education.
2025 Topics and Dates Include:
June 4 – Hiring Your First Employee in India: Key Challenges
June 11 – Navigating Labor Laws in India: A Guide for HR Professionals
June 25 – Understanding Employee Fit: The Power of Big Five and Holland Code
July 9 – How to Increase Average Employee Tenure: Methods and Tactics
July 16 – Singapore's Employment Act: Key Compliance Requirements
July 23 – Supporting Employees During Organizational Changes and Layoffs
August 7 – Competency-Based HR: Best Practices
August 14 – Automation in HR and Recruitment Processes
August 27 – Navigating Labor Regulations in Ireland
September 3 – Introduction to the Latin American Talent Market
September 11 – Saudi Labor Law Overview
September 24 – Net Promoter Score: Origins and Applications
October 15 – UAE Employment Law Essentials
October 22 – Expanding a Business to the UAE
October 29 – Remote Work Policies and Virtual Team Management
November 6 – The Role of Leadership in an Organization
November 18 – Hiring in Brazil
November 20 – Brazilian IT Market as a New Location for Hiring Talent
December 4 – The Art of One-on-One Meetings in HR
December 11 – Labor Laws in Argentina
The webinars are free of charge, and recordings are available to registered attendees after each session. Participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot and access the video archive.
Register here: webinars
About Talentuch
Talentuch is a global recruitment agency specializing in multilingual and IT hiring across Europe, North America, LATAM, and APAC. Through its HR Community, Talentuch provides free educational webinars, expert-led training, and guidance for HR professionals managing cross-border teams.
Yana Yarotska
Talentuch
+1 630-660-9512
email us here
