Preferred Employers Insurance, A Berkley Company, Welcomes Peter Hong As AVP Programs & Distribution Operations

In this new role, Peter will lead the development and execution of Preferred's distribution strategy for Programs. He will collaborate closely with underwriting, marketing, broker and association partners to drive sustainable, profitable growth. His proven track record in scaling operations and enhancing distribution performance will be instrumental as Preferred continues to evolve its programs, tailor its customer experience, and expand its reach across California.

"Peter's leadership strengthens our ability to serve more California employers and ensure their injured employees receive the gold standard of care," said S. Akbar Khan, President of Preferred Employers Insurance. "His deep distribution expertise and strategic vision will help us scale with purpose-growing our footprint while staying true to our mission of being California's preferred workers compensation solution."

Peter holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.

Visit for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.

