Preferred Employers Insurance, A Berkley Company, Welcomes Peter Hong As AVP Programs & Distribution Operations
"Peter's leadership strengthens our ability to serve more California employers and ensure their injured employees receive the gold standard of care," said S. Akbar Khan, President of Preferred Employers Insurance. "His deep distribution expertise and strategic vision will help us scale with purpose-growing our footprint while staying true to our mission of being California's preferred workers compensation solution."
Peter holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:
Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.
Visit for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.
SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment