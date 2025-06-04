AI Acquisition Supports Educational Initiative In Kenya To Build Schools
Jordan Lee noted the significance of providing safe housing and education in Kenya, highlighting that Stacy's experiences growing up there inspired the company's involvement in this educational initiative as it looks to give back to the local communities.
AI Acquisition has rapidly grown into one of the leading AI businesses globally, helping over 1,200 individuals and businesses since its launch generate over $37M in earnings. Rather than relying on outside investments, the company has bootstrapped itself through developing and installing AI infrastructures that enable businesses to significantly enhance their efficiency and profitability.
Founded by Jordan Lee and Jacob Le Vine, AI Acquisition aims to democratize the use of AI, providing practical pathways for businesses to integrate advanced technologies without the necessity of extensive technical backgrounds or significant financial investment from venture capital.
By supporting the Kenyan community, AI Acquisition underscores its commitment to extending this ethos of empowerment globally, ensuring that children in underserved areas have a strong educational foundation to build upon.
"Our core mission at AI Acquisition is about helping people achieve greater independence and opportunity through AI," stated Jordan Lee. "But we also recognise our responsibility to contribute positively beyond our immediate community. Supporting the construction of children's homes and schools in Kenya aligns perfectly with our values and long-term vision."
The project aims to build several orphanages while equipping the children with modern educational resources, significantly improving access to quality education in areas where facilities are currently inadequate. The first school is scheduled to break ground later this year.
