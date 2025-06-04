VIDEO - CEO Clips: Giyani Metals: Developing Battery-Grade Manganese In Botswana

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Giyani Metals (TSXV: EMM) (OTC Pink: CATPF) - Positioned as a vertically integrated battery-grade manganese supplier, Giyani is advancing a large-scale project in Botswana. With nearly 2,000 km2 in licenses and pre-commercial demonstration underway, the company aims to provide a reliable source of manganese for electric vehicle batteries outside of China.



Giyani Metals (TSXV: EMM) (OTC Pink: CATPF)

