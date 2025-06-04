Mr.SU On Redefining The Immigration Services Ecosystem

MENAFN - GetNews) In the dynamic landscape of the immigration services industry - marked by frequent policy changes and increasingly diverse client needs - Mr. SU Jiongdong, General Manager of Shenzhen Strong Compass Consulting Services Co., Ltd., has guided the company from regional expertise toward global reach with a strategic vision that transcends industry cycles and a professional resolve to break conventions. He believes the key to sustainable growth lies not in short-term competition, but in building a stable, replicable service system; true industry leadership is earned not through low-price tactics, but through professional credibility.







Mr. SU Jiongdong, General Manager of Shenzhen Strong Compass Consulting Services Co., Ltd.

Systematic Development Under Global Expansion

Rooted in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen Strong Compass Consulting (hereinafter referred to as "Strong Compass" or "the company") is committed to creating a global project resource network. With branches in Singapore, Vietnam, and projects spanning popular immigration destinations such as the United States, Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong, its global strategy is not merely about geographic expansion, but a strategic response to evolving market demands and industry trends.

During the company's expansion journey, Mr. SU recognized early on that without a stable and replicable service infrastructure, global operations would be vulnerable to market fluctuations. To address this challenge, he adopted a dual strategy approach - expanding into new markets while simultaneously strengthening internal capabilities. On one hand, new markets were actively pursued to grow market share. On the other, resources were focused on strengthening service systems and cultivating talent - establishing a closed-loop model combining front-end market development with back-end capability support.

This dual-drive model has fueled the company's growth against market headwinds and laid a solid foundation for future globalization. Under his visionary leadership, the company has also earned numerous prestigious honors. In 2024, it was awarded the title of "High-Quality Project Provider" for its U.S. EB-1A program by the Guangdong Private Entry-Exit Immigration Association - a recognition of its expertise in high-end talent immigration. In 2025, at the 12th International Migration and Entry-Exit Service Industry Summit, Strong Compass received the "Exemplary Honor Award for Project Cooperation or Excellence partnership in the Immigration and Entry-Exit Service Industry (2024)", while Mr. SU himself was honored with the "Outstanding Contribution Award for Project Cooperation."







The photo shows the "Outstanding Contribution Award for Project Cooperation" trophy that Mr. SU received at the 12th International Migration and Entry-Exit Service Industry Summit.

Professional Empowerment: Redefining Industry Collaboration

As competition intensifies across the immigration sector, price wars and homogenized services have become major challenges in the immigration market. Yet Mr. SU remains clear-eyed: "The essence of sales is not about hard selling or false promises but about demonstrating true capability and value." This insight into the essence of the industry has become the guiding principle behind Strong Compass's breakthroughs. "We provide top-tier services that enable our partners to confidently navigate pricing pressures and professional competition alike," he explains.

Strong Compass delivers on this promise through a high-performance team of over 50 senior copywriters, immigration lawyers, and marketing experts, supported by a full-process compliance system covering due diligence, document review, and risk warning. The results speak for themselves: a 97% approval rate for standard U.S. EB-1A clients and over 90% for non-standard cases, reflecting exceptional professionalism and execution.

But Mr. SU's pursuit of excellence didn't stop there. He pioneered an empowerment-based collaboration model that has redefined how partnerships function in the immigration industry. Grounded in the concept of being the "one-stop destination for client consultation," the company has developed a full-service platform - offering tailored consulting strategies, precise project selection, meticulous document preparation, and end-to-end support throughout the application process.

This comprehensive empowerment model not only enhances the professionalism and efficiency of its partners but also ensures that end clients receive consistent, reliable, and transparent service experiences. As one partner put it:"The support we receive from Mr. SU's team is subtle yet powerful - like spring rain nourishing the soil. It helps us improve our capabilities naturally."

Real-world results speak volumes. In just 7 months, a small IP-driven immigration agency achieved 20 U.S. EB-1A/NIW successes through strategic collaboration with Strong Compass. This "small-scale, high-impact" success has not only proven the model's effectiveness but also drawn widespread industry attention.







The photo captures Mr. SU at the "Hong Kong New Capital Investor Entry Scheme Summit Forum," where he was invited as a guest speaker and delivered a keynote speech.

Looking Ahead: Building a Shared Future

At the forefront of industry transformation, Mr. SU and Strong Compass continue to lead change - evolving from localized expertise to global empowerment, and from isolated successes to ecosystem-wide collaboration. Their actions prove that true industry leaders do more than set directions - they light the way forward for others. Looking forward, Strong Compass will continue to serve as an innovation driver for the industry, creating professional value through market expansion and continuous service enhancement. Furthermore, it will collaborate with partners to create a shared growth blueprint for the immigration industry - ensuring that "global immigration solutions" benefit more agencies and families.

(by LI Mingxuan)