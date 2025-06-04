Bachata Sensual Festival In Houston Wraps With Record-Breaking Attendance, Latin Grammy Performers, And A Surprise Collaboration With Prince Royce

MENAFN - GetNews)



Houston, TX - The 2025 edition of Bachata Sensual Festival Houston (BSFH) closed out with unforgettable energy and record-breaking success, drawing nearly 1,000 dancers, artists, and fans from around the world for five days of music, movement, and cultural celebration.

Held from May 22 to 26, 2025, the festival welcomed attendees from 37 U.S. states and 21 countries, solidifying its reputation as one of the premier Latin dance events in North America. From elite dance training with the world's top bachata instructors to jaw-dropping performances and the most vibrant social dancing in the U.S., BSFH 2025 was a celebration of community and connection.

Highlights of BSFH 2025:



An electrifying concert experience featuring Latin Grammy Award-winning artist, drawing massive crowds and high-energy vibes

An exclusive collaboration with global Latin superstar Prince Royce during his Houston tour stop - BSFH was the official supporter of his event, and BSFH ambassador dancers had the honor of performing during his entrance

Nonstop social dancing every night with some of the best DJs and social dancers in the world

A star-studded lineup of instructors and performers, including Daniel Santacruz, Ataca, Korke & Judith, Pablo & Raquel, Luis & Andrea, and El Tiguere del Mambo & Bianca. Community energy that extended beyond the dance floor - with cultural exchange, deep connection, and shared passion at its core



“We set ourselves to become the premier event in the US, and every year we outdo ourselves,” says Damian Guzman, founder of Bachata Sensual America.“It's incredible to feel the satisfaction of the people and the amazing feedback we received post-festival. Every year, we listen and we act to bring the best experience in the industry year after year.”

The response was so overwhelming that the first 100 tickets for BSFH 2026 sold out in less than 48 hours - a testament to the love and loyalty this growing community shares.

What Attendees Are Saying

“This event is the equivalent of a family reunion for the bachata sensual community! It was so much fun to come together and share our love and passion for dance. The artists don't act like artists – they're all part of the family too. It's one of the few festivals where it doesn't matter where you come from or what level dancer you are – you feel like you belong and are welcomed! Can't wait until next year.” - Danni (Chicago, IL)

“BSFH is by far the best festival I've ever attended! The level of dancers who attend are top notch, the workshops are world-class, the party vibes kept going! They even had a food truck which was so convenient for the late night socials.” - Anonymous

“BSFH 2024 was my first festival I ever attended shortly after I started my dance journey and I went on to attend many others. The BSFH festival this year marks the one year anniversary of that experience and it proved to be the best festival in the U.S. I had a great experience training and social dancing but what really sets BSFH apart is the community. I feel so welcomed and it only encourages me to get even better to share this love of dance with as many people as possible. The kindness and humbleness of this organization is unmatched and you will see that from the newbie dancer all the way up to the creators Korke and Judith themselves.” - Samantha C. (Dallas, TX)

Looking Ahead: 5-Year Anniversary in 2026

Next year marks the 5-year anniversary of the Bachata Sensual Festival in Houston, and Damian's team is already preparing for what promises to be the biggest celebration yet. More details will be released soon, but attendees can expect even more international artists, live music, surprises, and high-caliber production.

Photos and media from this year's event - including the Prince Royce collaboration - are available upon request or can be found on the festival's official social media.

For updates on next year's festival, visit .