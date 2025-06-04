Rekla.Ai Launches AI Breakthrough For Smbs: Automates Ads & Social, Slashes Marketing Costs 90%

MENAFN - GetNews) New UK-developed AI advertising and social media automation platform enables small businesses to generate instant marketing content, optimize ad spend across 15+ channels like Google & Facebook, and manage social media effortlessly. 14-day free trial available.

ILFORD, UK - June 4, 2025 - Rekla Ltd today announced the launch of Rekla, a significant new artificial intelligence (AI) marketing platform designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by simplifying digital advertising and social media automation. This recently launched system provides SMBs with powerful AI marketing tools to automate tasks, create high-quality AI content generation instantly using simple prompts, and achieve dramatic ad cost reductions of up to 90%, making professional-grade online marketing solutions more accessible than ever for e-commerce brands and local businesses.

Rekla addresses key challenges for SMBs by offering a unified solution for multi-channel AI advertising campaigns. The platform's core AI engine allows users to "just write a prompt" to generate ads and automated social media posts immediately. It intelligently manages advertising across 15+ platforms including Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads, optimizing budgets and AI audience targeting for maximum marketing ROI and lead generation. Features include AI-driven ad creative generation (text, images via Shutterstock, video), automated A/B testing, and AI audience building. For social media, Rekla automates post creation, meme generation, and scheduling with an intuitive content calendar AI, all from a centralized dashboard.

"With Rekla, we are leveling the playing field for small business marketing, giving them access to sophisticated AI tools that are both powerful and incredibly easy to use," said a spokesperson for Rekla Ltd. "The ability to slash ad spend while simultaneously improving campaign reach and engagement is a game-changer for entrepreneurs looking to grow efficiently with a leading digital advertising platform."

Key Features & Benefits for SMBs:



Significant Ad Cost Reduction: AI algorithms optimize spend across channels, potentially cutting marketing costs by up to 90%.

Instant AI Content Generation: Generate ads and social posts simply by writing a text prompt.

Unified Multi-Channel Management: Control AI advertising and social media automation for 15+ platforms.

AI-Powered Ad Creative: Access AI-generated ad copy, images (Shutterstock integrated), and video.

Automated Campaign Optimization: Includes A/B testing and AI-driven audience targeting.

Effortless Social Media Automation: AI post generation, meme creation, scheduling, and content calendar management.

Data-Driven Insights: Analytics to track performance and refine small business marketing solutions. AI Landing Page Builder: (Available in Pro Plan) Quickly create conversion-focused landing pages.



Availability and Pricing:

Rekla is now globally available. A 14-day free trial is offered for all plans. Subscription tiers include:



STARTER (£44/month): AI Social Media Automation.

BOOSTER (£79/month): Adds Facebook & Instagram AI Ads. PRO (£159/month): Full suite with 15+ platform AI Ads & AI Landing Page Builder. All plans include unlimited AI access with no token charges.



Take Action: SMBs looking to enhance their digital advertising, reduce costs, and save time with social media automation are encouraged to visit /gb/ to learn more and start their free trial.

About Rekla Ltd:

Rekla Ltd, based in Ilford, UK, develops innovative AI marketing tools to make digital advertising accessible and effective for businesses worldwide.