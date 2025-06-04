Michigan Engineering Professional Education Launches Leadership Development Programs In Manufacturing And Supply Chain In Collaboration With Emeritus

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In an era marked by rapid technological change, workforce challenges, and global disruptions, the need for agile, strategic, and innovation-driven leadership is more vital than ever. Through a mix of live sessions, real-world case studies, and a capstone project, these programs offer comprehensive leadership development and specialized technical insights to help participants respond to the evolving demands of Industry 4.0 and the modern supply chain.

Leadership Development Program in Manufacturing

The Leadership Development Program in Manufacturing equips professionals to tackle complex manufacturing challenges, including workforce adaptability, automation, and supply chain complexities. Participants will gain strategic leadership capabilities while learning to apply advanced manufacturing concepts, drive innovation, and align business goals with environmental responsibility.

Leadership Development Program in Supply Chain

The Leadership Development Program in Supply Chain offers a future-focused curriculum that enables leaders to build resilient and digitally integrated supply chains. Participants will explore areas such as lean management, demand forecasting, digital transformation, risk management, and sustainable practices.

"Today's manufacturing and supply chain leaders must go beyond operational efficiency - they must be agents of transformation," said Debra Levantrosser, academic co-director for both programs and lecturer in industrial and operations engineering at the University of Michigan. "These programs are designed to develop forward-thinking leaders who can blend strategy, technology, and sustainability to create lasting business impact."

The programs conclude with an optional two-day on-campus networking event in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Upon successful completion, participants will receive verified digital certificates from Michigan Engineering Professional Education.

"The Leadership Development Program in Manufacturing and the Leadership Development Program in Supply Chain from Michigan Engineering equip manufacturing and supply chain professionals to drive innovation at scale," said Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "Our collaboration with Michigan Engineering underscores our unwavering commitment to helping executives navigate Industry 4.0 and beyond."

Both programs start in June 2025. For more information and to apply, please visit the Leadership Development Program in Manufacturing and the Leadership Development Program in Supply Chain homepages.

