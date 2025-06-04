CARRA Announces Rachel Myslinski As New CEO

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) has named Rachel Myslinski, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Myslinski is a senior executive with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare in the professional medical association, management consulting, and non-profit research foundation settings. She brings deep expertise in executive leadership, strategic planning, non-profit Board governance, financial management, philanthropy, and healthcare policy. Myslinski's background also includes registries, advocacy, and operations.

In her most recent role, Myslinski was the Executive Director of the Rheumatology Research Foundation, where she oversaw the organization's strategy and operations. During her time as Executive Director, she facilitated several collaborations for the benefit of the rheumatology community, including a collaboration between the RRF and the Lupus Research Alliance that resulted in a new Empowering Lupus Research Partnership, which will provide support for early career investigators. She also successfully led the organization's changing philanthropy strategy which resulted in a broader, more sustainable donor base.

"Rachel has the ideal combination of skills and experience to help move CARRA forward as we position the organization for innovative growth and continued excellence in fulfilling our mission," said CARRA President Stacy Ardoin, M.D. "She has a proven track record of driving revenue expansion and fostering excellence at rheumatology non-profits, and we are excited for this new chapter at CARRA with her leadership and strategic vision."

Prior to her leadership position at the Rheumatology Research Foundation, Myslinski was Vice President, Practice, Advocacy and Quality for the American College of Rheumatology (ACR). During her tenure at ACR, Myslinski led the development of the Rheumatology Informatics System for Effectiveness (RISE) Registry, which is the first and largest electronic health record-enabled rheumatology registry in the United States and has been instrumental in supporting rheumatologists meeting regulatory reporting requirements. With more than 1,000 participating clinicians and 2.4 million patients in the registry, RISE has been instrumental in improving care and expanding research.

"I am looking forward to working more closely with the pediatric rheumatology community as part of CARRA's leadership team," Myslinski said. "CARRA has already brought great innovation to the field of pediatric rheumatology, and I see lots of opportunity for the organization to continue to grow in its mission to conduct collaborative research to prevent, treat and cure pediatric rheumatic diseases."

She previously worked as a Senior Consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), providing business strategy consulting for hospitals and healthcare nonprofits.

Myslinski earned her BA and MBA degrees at Emory University, an MPH certificate from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and a Certificate of Specialization in Leadership and Management from Harvard Business School. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia and enjoys yoga, travel and spending time with her family in her free time.

Her start date at CARRA will be July 10, 2025, and Larry Hausner will remain the interim CEO until then.

The Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization. CARRA's mission is to conduct collaborative research to prevent, treat, and cure pediatric rheumatic diseases. Formed in 2002 by a small group of dedicated physicians, CARRA has grown to have 800 members at more than 120 institutions in North America and abroad. CARRA has built the largest observational multi-center Registry for pediatric rheumatic disease and operates two biorepositories – one in the US and one in Canada. Learn more about CARRA.

