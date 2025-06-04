Europe's Hidden Business Gem: Why Malta Is Becoming A Top Destination For Global Teams

Anna Didus, Account Director of Talentuch

Malta is emerging as a top EU hub for global expansion, offering low taxes, talent access, and support. Talentuch shares the key recruitment trends in country.

- Anna Didus, Account DirectorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The recruitment and business world are becoming more competitive, with factors like location flexibility, tax incentives, and talent access being key drivers of success.Under these conditions, a secret gem of the Mediterranean sea, Malta is quietly emerging as the go-to choice for international companies expanding into Europe. This small country has something to offer for all types and sizes of businesses - from small fintech startups to global SaaS businesses.While traditional hubs like Ireland or the Netherlands remain on the radar, a lot of companies are turning their attention to Malta for its attractive tax structures, strategic EU location, English-speaking workforce, and world-class infrastructure.As a full EU member, Malta also provides easy access to European markets while offering a unique lifestyle that appeals to international teams.What is special about the country?Companies hiring in Malta have already discovered some advantages:✅ Corporate tax refund system reducing effective tax rates to 5–10%✅ Robust digital infrastructure and reliable connectivity✅ Bilingual (Maltese-English) workforce with access to EU-wide talent✅ Supportive government policies for foreign investment✅ Safe, high-quality lifestyle for employees and familiesSo, how exactly can companies set up their operations in Malta?🎥 Learn from this Talentuch webinar!Companies curious about setting up in Malta can now access a recorded webinar featuring Clive Scerri, Chief of Operations at Carabao-a veteran expert in operations, HR, and business management in the region.Duration: 1 hour 8 minutesSpeaker: Clive Scerri, Chief of Operations at CarabaoAccess Fee: $50 (on-demand)Topics Covered in the Webinar:- Strategic advantages of Malta for global businesses- Legal and regulatory frameworks for employers- Taxation and financial incentives- Operational logistics: staffing, infrastructure, relocation- Real-world case studies and best practices“Malta gives you the benefits of the EU with the agility of a small, innovation-driven nation. It's a fantastic place to scale,” said Clive Scerri.🚀 Ready to Explore Malta as Your Next Business Hub?“Malta is not just a gateway to Europe-it's a business-friendly, cost-effective, and tax-optimized solution for companies seeking growth,” adds Anna Didus, Account Director at Talentuch.“We've seen an increasing number of clients inquire about setting up teams or establishing branches here.”Your Recruitment Partner in MaltaSetting up a business is just the beginning-finding the right people is what drives success. Talentuch offers specialized international recruitment services tailored for companies entering new markets, including Malta.🌍 Explore More with TalentuchTalentuch continues to provide educational resources for HR and recruitment professionals through its growing global HR Community :🎥 Access our webinar library for expert insights on global hiring🤝 Connect in our HR Community on LinkedIn for exclusive contentAbout TalentuchTalentuch is an international recruitment agency specializing in sourcing top-tier talent across Europe and North America. With deep expertise in the tech, ERP, and IT sectors, Talentuch helps companies scale operations globally through flexible hiring solutions, local market knowledge, and a community-driven approach to HR.

