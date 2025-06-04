Burstverse Secures Seed Funding To Advance Defai With AI-Driven Decentralized Finance Platform

DENVER, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burstverse, the pioneer behind the next-generation AI-driven decentralized finance (DeFai) platform, today announced the successful closure of its seed funding round. This crucial investment attracted a distinguished group of Web3 and AI-focused investors, including Borderless Capital, Bigbrain Holdings, Maelstrom, Lattice Fund, Selini Capital, Symbolic Capital, and Node Capital.

Burstverse is building "Your Ultimate Crypto Copilot," an advanced platform that fuses artificial intelligence with the intricacies of decentralized finance. The platform's mission is to radically simplify and automate both DeFai and CeFi interactions through a unified, conversational AI interface. Users can seamlessly execute a wide range of Web3 actions by leveraging natural language commands, which Burstverse's AI Agents translate into sophisticated on-chain operations-including token swaps, staking, and multi-chain bridging-across leading blockchains.

Key differentiators of the Burstverse platform include an AI-first architecture for interpreting and executing financial tasks, a seamless conversational interface for all DeFai activities, robust multi-chain support (covering Ethereum, Solana, BNBChain, and Base), and a proprietary LLM-Native Wallet designed for secure, intuitive DeFai experiences.

This seed funding will accelerate Burstverse's product development, expand its technical and community teams, and support the upcoming launch of the Burstverse Beta. Proceeds will also drive further integration with multi-chain DeFai protocols and continued enhancement of its LLM-Native Wallet technology.

About Burstverse

Burstverse, a Web3 AI company, is at the forefront of the DeFai revolution, delivering an AI-powered decentralized finance platform that empowers users to automate and manage their crypto operations through natural language. By combining cutting-edge AI with the flexibility of DeFi, Burstverse is redefining how users interact with and benefit from decentralized financial ecosystems.

Contact:

Adrian Patel

[email protected]



SOURCE BURSTVERSE AI LIMITED

