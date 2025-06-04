AI In Healthcare Just Crossed A Tipping Point. Investors Are Watching These Names

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Investor capital is pouring into AI-driven healthcare, with Pittsburgh-basedpulling in $300 million at a $5.3 billion valuation . While several private players are making headlines, public markets are also heating up.now projects the global AI healthcare market will soar from $11 billion to $188 billion by 2030 - a staggering 37% compound annual growth rate.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI ), in partnership with Ainnova Tech , is entering the final prototyping stage of a proprietary, automated retinal imaging device - marking a potential turning point in the companies' shared push toward AI-powered early diagnostics. The new device is designed to operate hands-free and feed imaging data directly into the Vision AI platform, enabling near-instant risk reports without expensive equipment or trained personnel.

The companies say the camera, developed under their joint venture Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) , is expected to cost a fraction of legacy fundus cameras. By combining affordability with automation, the device could expand screening access across primary care clinics and emerging-market providers that have traditionally been priced out of ophthalmic diagnostics.

"The cost of a fundus camera has always been a barrier to entry in this market," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and board member of AAC . "Our low-cost camera, which is a fraction of the cost of currently available cameras on the market, should allow us to not only enter the market, but to capture a large share of the market."

But hardware is only half the story. The new camera is being built to integrate seamlessly with Vision AI, Ainnova's diagnostic platform that uses retinal imaging, vital signs, and basic lab inputs to assess risk for a range of diseases. Already in use across clinical sites in Latin America , Vision AI currently supports risk scoring for diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, liver fibrosis, and chronic kidney disease.

"Another significant advantage will be that our camera will be seamlessly packaged together with our Vision AI platform, allowing us to refer more patients in less time and accurately to medical specialists," added Vargas. "Also, one of our objectives is to integrate other technologies to this preventive screening, expanding the scope from only diabetic patients to patients who have other risk factors and want to prevent other diseases from a more complete approach."

The development comes at a critical time for Avant , which is in active talks to acquire Ainnova outright - a move that would consolidate leadership, simplify operations, and unify the companies under one roof ahead of a planned FDA pre-submission meeting scheduled for next month . The two companies already operate jointly through AAC , which holds global licensing rights to Ainnova's technology portfolio and serves as the commercialization engine for Vision AI and all future device deployments.

While Vision AI remains compatible with third-party imaging equipment, the decision to design proprietary hardware marks a strategic shift toward product exclusivity - giving Avant greater control over the end-to-end user experience and enhancing its defensibility in a competitive early diagnostics landscape.

Also in development are additional platform modules, including a patented dementia detection tool that combines a five-minute blood test with AI-trained algorithms. Although that technology remains in evaluation, the core platform continues to expand its reach and functionality - evolving from a retinal-focused application into a broader engine for predictive healthcare.

"Our purpose is to create the future of early disease detection in an accessible way, so that patients can get a preventive check-up anywhere, at a low cost, and easily," said Vargas in a previous statement . "We want to prevent patients with risk factors from developing other diseases that could have been avoided before they became a real problem. To this end, we are seeking to integrate new technologies into our portfolio within a single platform, both through our R&D efforts and through potential exclusive licenses or acquisitions."

As the camera prototype nears completion, Avant is positioning itself for broader market entry . While a launch date has yet to be announced, the integrated platform is designed to reduce diagnostic friction, speed up referrals, and expand access to early-stage health insights - especially in geographies where affordability, not innovation, remains the primary barrier to care.

With hardware now entering the pipeline, software validated in clinical settings, and corporate consolidation on the table, Avant is no longer just building an AI model - it's building a diagnostic system.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT ) capped off its fiscal year with strong Q4 results , reporting $8.9 billion in revenue and double-digit earnings growth.

"We had a strong close to our fiscal year, and I'm excited to see the progress we are making as our growth drivers continue to build momentum," said Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO of Medtronic . "The underlying fundamentals of our business are strong, and they are getting stronger."

The company highlighted progress across growth franchises, including the launch of BrainSenseTM Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS) - its largest-ever commercial rollout of brain-computer interface technology, a milestone in precision neuromodulation. Additionally, Medtronic's AiBLETM spine surgery ecosystem and connected insulin delivery platforms further signal its growing focus on AI-integrated healthcare solutions.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY ) kicked off 2025 with strong execution, growing Q1 revenue 20% year-over-year to $21.2 million and narrowing its net loss to $14 million.

"2025 is off to a great start. The Butterfly team hit the mark again, delivering right on target with a 20% growth quarter," said Joseph DeVivo, President, CEOah and Chairman of Butterfly Network . "We're very proud of how the Company continues to mature."

The company advanced its Butterfly HomeCare pilot program and added two new AI developers to its Butterfly Garden, while existing partner DESKi secured FDA clearance for its AI-driven HeartFocus cardiac app. Its portable iQ3 ultrasound device continued gaining traction, featured on HBO Max's The Pitt and adopted by major U.S. med schools. With a strengthened balance sheet and increasing AI integration, Butterfly reiterated guidance for $96–100 million in 2025 revenue.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ), through its subsidiary Oracle Health , in partnership with Cleveland Clinic and G42 , has announced a strategic collaboration to develop a global AI-powered healthcare delivery platform. The initiative will combine Oracle's cloud and AI infrastructure with Cleveland Clinic's clinical expertise and G42's advanced AI models to deliver scalable, secure, and affordable care.

"Aging populations, rising costs, and the complexity of care demand a complete reinvention of how healthcare is provided," said Larry Ellison, Executive Chairman and CTO of Oracle . " Oracle's AI Data Platform and suite of clinical applications can help us understand disease and population health in ways that fuel scientific breakthroughs, reduce the cost of care delivery, and improve patient care. Together with Cleveland Clinic and G42 , we will deliver the modern tools providers need to help people live longer, healthier lives."

Designed to support precision medicine and real-time clinical intelligence, the platform aims to improve outcomes while reducing costs across the U.S., UAE, and beyond.

Recursion Pharmaceuticcals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX ) announced early Phase 2 results from its TUPELO trial evaluating REC-4881 in patients with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), a rare genetic disorder with no approved therapies.

"For patients with FAP, who currently lack FDA-approved treatment options, Recursion's AI-powered Recursion OS platform identified a promising approach through MEK 1/2 inhibition," said Najat Khan, PhD, Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion . "By analyzing cellular models of APC gene loss, we uncovered a potential first-in-disease treatment and are excited to share our preliminary findings."

The AI-discovered MEK1/2 inhibitor reduced polyp burden by a median of 43% in just 13 weeks among evaluable patients, with 83% showing clinical response. The study also reported improvements in upper GI disease severity and a manageable safety profile consistent with known MEK inhibitors. REC-4881 was developed through Recursion's in-house AI platform, Recursion OS, which analyzed APC gene loss models to generate a novel treatment pathway.

