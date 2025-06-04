Adlib Software Appoints Chris Huff As Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Adlib Software, a global leader in AI-powered document intelligence and automation solutions for heavily regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Chris Huff as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Chris brings more than two decades of leadership experience in enterprise technology, AI, and digital transformation, with a strong track record of accelerating growth and scaling software businesses with private equity sponsors. Most recently, he served as CEO at Base64, and previously was the Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Tungsten Automation (formerly Kofax), where he played a key role in the multi-billion-dollar exit from Thoma Bravo to TA Associates and Clearlake Capital.

"Chris is a transformative leader who understands the intersection of AI, automation, and intelligent document rendering and workflows," said Ron Nayot, Managing Director at Diversis Capital. "He has deep background in Adlib's category. He has strategic vision from his time as the US Public Sector Intelligent Automation Practice Leader at Deloitte, and proven operational discipline shaped by his service as a U.S. Marine Corps Officer-which makes him uniquely suited to lead Adlib into its next phase of growth."

Adlib Software is at the forefront of automating document-centric processes for highly regulated industries such as life sciences, oil and gas, insurance, manufacturing, and government. With growing global demand for intelligent automation and document transformation, the company is expanding its capabilities to deliver more flexible, AI-driven solutions to enterprise customers.

"I'm excited to join Adlib at such a pivotal moment," said Huff. "Adlib has built a powerful new platform with Transform and is a long-trusted brand in a space that is only becoming more essential. I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Adlib to scale our impact, drive AI innovation, and continue delivering mission-critical outcomes and value for our customers."

About Adlib Software

Adlib Software is a global leader in document intelligence solutions, enabling enterprises to extract, classify, and automate data across millions of unstructured documents. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies in life sciences, energy, financial services, manufacturing, and government, Adlib transforms manual document processes into intelligent, scalable workflows. Learn more at .

About Diversis Capital

Diversis Capital is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invests in software and technology-enabled organizations, partnering with management teams to drive long-term value. With a flexible investment mandate and deep operational expertise, Diversis supports companies through transformational growth initiatives across industries and geographies. Learn more at .

SOURCE Adlib Software

