IPL 2025: Iyer Dazzles As Punjab Beat Mumbai To Set Up Final With RCB

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday to set up an IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as skipper Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten 87.

Chasing 204 for victory in a rain-delayed last playoff, Punjab achieved the target with six balls to spare to reach their second IPL final, to be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The final will produce a new IPL winner with both Bengaluru, with star batter Virat Kohli, and Punjab in hunt for their first title in the T20 tournament.

Punjab lost opener Prabhsimran Singh for six but England's Josh Inglis set up the chase with quick scoring as he and left-handed opener Priyansh Arya put together 42 runs in 18 balls.

Arya fell for 20 and Inglis for 38 after three fours and two sixes.

Iyer and left-handed Nehal Wadhera, who hit 48, turned the tide in overs 13 and 14 as the captain smashed England left-arm quick Reece Topley for three straight sixes.

Wadhera departed in the 16th over to raise Mumbai's hopes, but Iyer stood firm as he finished with a masterclass.

The second qualifier began two hours and 15 minutes late due to persistent drizzle after the toss.

Punjab elected to field first before rain forced the players indoors for more than two hours. Officials did not cut any overs when play resumed.

Five-time champions Mumbai, who posted 203-6, lost veteran opener Rohit Sharma for eight off Marcus Stoinis in the third over but England's Jonny Bairstow took on the opposition bowlers with regular boundaries.

Bairstow, who joined Mumbai ahead of the playoffs and played a key role in their win in the eliminator against Gujarat Titans, made 38 in a 51-run stand with the left-handed Varma.

Medium-pace bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed Baristow, who attempted to play a scoop shot but fell caught behind.

Tilak Varma kept up pace with Suryakumar Yadav as the pair put on 72 runs. Both made 44 each.

The two fell in the space of three deliveries, but number six Naman Dhir hit an 18-ball 37 to boost the total, which in the end proved insufficient.

The league was extended by nine days after being paused due to a military conflict between India and Pakistan and some overseas players including Mumbai imports Will Jacks (England) and Ryan Rickelton (South Africa) left before the playoffs.