Drunk Elephant's Moisturiser Gains Popularity In UAE Amidst Recall Concerns
The product's appeal lies in its clean and cruelty-free formulation, free from fragrances and essential oils, making it suitable for sensitive skin types. Its airy, non-greasy texture allows for easy absorption, catering to the needs of individuals in the UAE's arid climate.
However, the brand faced challenges when it voluntarily recalled certain batches of the Lala Retro Whipped Cream due to an ingredient mix-up during production. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some products contained a surfactant not listed on the ingredient label, potentially leading to adverse skin reactions in sensitive individuals. Drunk Elephant promptly addressed the issue, offering full refunds or product exchanges to affected customers and emphasizing its commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction.
Despite the recall, the product's popularity in the UAE remains strong, with consumers continuing to purchase it from various retailers, including Dubai Duty Free, Sephora, and online platforms like Amazon and Noon. The brand's transparency in handling the recall and its proactive measures to rectify the situation have helped maintain consumer trust.
