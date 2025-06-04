Tether Strengthens Global Footprint As U.S. Tightens Crypto Regulations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tether, the issuer of the world's most widely used stablecoin USDT, is intensifying its focus on emerging markets across Asia and Latin America, as U.S. lawmakers advance stringent legislation that could reshape the digital asset landscape.

From January 2024 to February 2025, USDT accounted for between 62% and 91% of global stablecoin payment volumes, with Asia and Latin America leading adoption. Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan collectively represented 36.3% of global stablecoin traffic, while the United States trailed at 18.7%.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino reaffirmed the company's commitment to these regions, stating that the firm will continue prioritizing emerging markets outside the U.S., despite regulatory progress and a pro-crypto administration. Ardoino emphasized that the company sees more opportunity abroad than under strict upcoming U.S. laws.

In a strategic move to deepen its presence in Latin America, Tether announced a significant investment in Orionx, a Chile-based cryptocurrency exchange and financial infrastructure firm. Orionx operates across Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico, offering services such as cross-border payments, remittances, and treasury solutions. The investment aims to enhance Orionx's technological capabilities and scale stablecoin-powered infrastructure throughout the region.

Ardoino highlighted the importance of this partnership, noting that the investment supports a high-impact company and advances Tether's broader vision of making stablecoin-powered financial tools accessible to underserved communities across Latin America.

The surge in stablecoin adoption in Latin America is attributed to economic instability and high inflation rates in countries like Argentina and Brazil. Stablecoins offer a more stable store of value and a means to conduct transactions without relying on volatile local currencies. Tether's USDT has become a preferred option for everyday needs such as saving, sending money to family, and conducting business transactions.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the regulatory landscape for stablecoins is undergoing significant changes. The Senate is advancing the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, which introduces stricter regulations on stablecoin issuers, focusing on consumer protection, national security, and financial system integrity. Key provisions include prohibiting yield offerings by stablecoins, mandating audits, and enhancing anti-money laundering protocols.

Despite the U.S. administration's pro-crypto stance, with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance advocating for the industry, the GENIUS Act reflects a bipartisan effort to establish a robust regulatory framework. The act has garnered support in the Senate, passing a motion to proceed with a 69-31 vote.

However, the legislation has sparked debate among lawmakers. Some Democrats express concerns over potential conflicts of interest due to the Trump family's direct involvement in crypto ventures. Senators Chris Murphy and Elizabeth Warren have opposed the bill on ethical grounds, while others like Senators Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand support it, emphasizing the need for consumer protection and clearer crypto regulations.

