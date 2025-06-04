ENT Partners Expands Midwest Presence With Acquisition Of ENT Specialists, Ltd

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC , a leading Physician Practice Management Company specializing in Ear, Nose, Throat, Sleep Medicine, and Facial Plastics, announces the acquisition of ENT Specialists, Ltd , a prominent otolaryngology practice based in Clarendon Hills, IL. This strategic partnership enhances ENT Partners' footprint in the Midwest and underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional patient care through collaborative practice models.

Led by Dr. Andrew Schubkegel, the Medical Director, ENT Specialists, Ltd has been providing comprehensive ENT services to the southwest suburbs of Chicago for over 30 years, including advanced treatments for sinus disorders and sleep apnea. The partnership will allow us to broaden their service offerings to include allergy treatments, audiology services and in-office CT scan.

This fall, Dr. Schubkegel will be joined by Dr. Cynthia Duck, MD, JD, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Along with offering general ENT care, she will also introduce services for cosmetic and complex facial reconstructive procedures.

"Joining ENT Partners allows us to continue our mission of providing high-quality, personalized care while benefiting from the resources and support of an experienced management team and larger physician network," said Dr. Schubkegel. "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings for our patients and staff."

ENT Partners' CEO, Jim Feinstein, commented, "We welcome Dr. Schubkegel and ENT Specialists, Ltd into our growing family of practices. We continue to grow rapidly in the Chicago market as a result of our ability to deliver best in class management services. Dr. Schubkegel and his team exemplify the excellence and dedication we value. This acquisition aligns with our vision to expand access to top-tier ENT care across the Midwest. This partnership also provides a unique set of revenue generating and operational synergies with their sister practice Suburban Otolaryngology in Berwyn, Illinois"

This acquisition marks the third acquisition by ENT Partners in 2025, including Baltimore ENT and Currence Physician Solutions.

About ENT Partners

ENT Partners is dedicated to supporting physicians in delivering comprehensive ENT patient care while promoting practice growth by alleviating administrative burdens and operational distractions. ENT Partners assists practices of all sizes-from solo practitioners to large groups-through a wide range of consulting services. ENT Partner practices are located across 24 sites in the Midwest and East Coast.

SOURCE ENT Partners

