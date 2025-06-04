EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion

SCHOTT Pharma invests in sterile cartridge production in Hungary

SCHOTT Pharma breaks ground for a new production facility for ready-to-use cartridges in Hungary

Its investment of over EUR 100 million is part of the company's expansion strategy to meet the growing market demand for high-value solutions The new production facility will be built at SCHOTT Pharma's existing site in Lukácsháza and will create over 100 new jobs SCHOTT Pharma, a pioneer in drug containment and delivery solutions, is investing more than 100 million euros in its existing site in Lukácsháza, Hungary, to expand its capacity for sterile ready-to-use (RTU) cartridges. Following the opening of a new facility for prefillable glass syringes at the site in 2024, the company has now broken ground for another facility that will add further manufacturing capacity for high-value solutions (HVS). The move aligns with the company's expansion strategy to increase its share of these high-margin products.“To meet growing demand, we are expanding our capabilities and presence in the diabetes and obesity fields. That is why we are investing more than 100 million euros in our plant in Hungary,” said Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma. RTU cartridges are used to store biologics, GLP-1 drugs, insulin, or hormone therapies to treat diabetes, obesity, or other immunological diseases. The new facility will bring over 100 additional jobs to the region. Today, SCHOTT Pharma's Lukácsháza site already plays an important role in supplying the global industry with drug containment solutions and delivery systems. In June 2024, the company opened a new state-of-the-art facility at the site for high-quality prefillable glass syringes, which are widely used to store GLP-1 therapies, critical vaccines, and biologics. Since then, with 120 new employees on board, production has started, and further production capacity has been added. With RTU cartridges, the company is now looking to add additional manufacturing capacity for high-value solutions to the site, which has sufficient space to support the company's growth strategy.“We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade for its support of these two expansion projects. Lukácsháza is not only an important location for ensuring supply security to customers in the region but also makes an important contribution to SCHOTT Pharma's global growth strategy,” says Eva Szabó, Site Manager Lukácsháza. Building on its strong existing foundation and capabilities, the high-tech RTU cartridge manufacturing facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. In addition, an advanced washing line and a new steam sterilization process for cartridges will reduce environmental impact. Manufacturing will be fully integrated and automated with minimal manual intervention, providing the highest quality sterile products to the market. Following St. Gallen, Switzerland, Lukácsháza will be the second SCHOTT Pharma site to manufacture sterile cartridges About SCHOTT Pharma Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. Every minute, more than 25,000 people receive an injection packed in a SCHOTT Pharma product. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 4,700 people from over 60 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 17 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is majority owned by SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 957 million in the fiscal year 2024. Further information at Press contact: Lea Kaiser Media Relations ... +49 151 29223552 Tobias Erfurth Investor Relations ...

