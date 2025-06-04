Europe Leads The Way On Scope 3 Emissions: What Investors And Companies Need To Know

MENAFN - 3BL) As previously seen on the CSRHub blog .

This piece was originally published in the SNS Global Report , the world's most accurate weekly analysis about the future of technology and the global economy

Written by Berit Anderson. CSRHub recaps key takeaways below.

As political resistance to climate action grows in the U.S., the European Union continues to push forward. A new omnibus proposal aims to streamline though not weaken regulatory reporting requirements for multinational companies, with a growing focus on Scope 3 emissions.

The Strategic News Service's recent article,“The New European Age of Corporate Emissions Regulations,” outlines what these changes mean for companies, supply chains, and global standards for emissions accountability.

While the U.S. continues to debate language and roll back regulatory ambition, international markets including Brazil, China, Switzerland, Nigeria, and Singapore - are already phasing in mandatory Scope 3 disclosures. The EU's CSRD and CSDDD frameworks are expected to apply to any non-EU companies with over $450 million in EU revenue by 2029.

These changes matter because Scope 3 emissions - those that occur outside a company's direct operations - account for three-quarters of total corporate impact , from upstream suppliers to end-of-life product use.

Why Scope 3 Disclosure Matters - CSRHub's Perspective

In the piece, SNS features insight from our own Cynthia Figge, CSRHub co-founder and CEO, on the rising importance of comprehensive emissions tracking:

Cynthia goes on to highlight that leadership in Scope 3 reporting is increasingly tied to brand reputation, operational efficiency, and risk management - especially as large corporations begin to demand disclosures from smaller suppliers.

