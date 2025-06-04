The Southern Homes Team Wins Gold For Best Real Estate Team In Baton Rouge

Southern Homes Team, brokered by LPT Realty, celebrates winning Gold for Best Real Estate Team in the 2025 Best of Baton Rouge Awards.

Southern Homes Team logo – Recognized as the Best Real Estate Team in Baton Rouge, brokered by LPT Realty.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Southern Homes Team , a trusted leader in the Greater Baton Rouge real estate market, has been awarded the Gold award for Best Real Estate Team in the 2025 Best of Baton Rouge awards. This recognition reflects the team's unmatched dedication to client service, digital marketing innovation, and market expertise across the Capital Region.With more than 2,000 successful closings and over $300 million in sales volume, The Southern Homes Team continues to raise the bar for real estate excellence in Prairieville, Baton Rouge, Central, Geismar, Gonzales, Zachary, Denham Springs, Walker, and surrounding parishes including Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge.Founded and led by award-winning Realtor Tracy Mathis, who brings 18 years of real estate expertise and a background in mortgage lending, the team specializes in helping both sellers and relocating buyers find their perfect home with confidence. The team's boutique-style approach ensures personalized service with powerful marketing systems and support.“We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Tracy Mathis, Team Leader and Broker Associate with LPT Realty.“Winning Gold is not just about our numbers - it's about the trust our clients place in us and the way we show up for them every day.”Known for their highly targeted advertising campaigns, social media visibility, and strategic listing launches, the Southern Homes Team continues to stand out in a competitive market. They have invested heavily in tools that streamline the selling process and attract high-intent buyers - especially for clients relocating to the area.To view the official award listings, visit:Best Real Estate TeamBest Real Estate AgentAbout The Southern Homes TeamThe Southern Homes Team is powered by a collaborative group of real estate professionals who bring over 87 years of combined experience to the table. In addition to licensed buyer and listing agents, the team includes a listing coordinator, transaction coordinator, photographer, videographer, advertising and systems manager, social media and print marketing specialist, CRM manager, and client care coordinator. Their in-house teamstructure allows them to handle every detail with precision - ensuring that no lead is missed and no question goes unanswered.This structured, full-service approach is what enables The Southern Homes Team to consistently deliver a high-touch experience to sellers, first-time buyers, move-up buyers, and out-of-state relocators. Whether it's handling complex transactions, managing logistics, or crafting top-tier marketing campaigns, the team has created a repeatable process that gets homes sold - faster and for top dollar.A Strategic Partnership with LPT RealtyThe Southern Homes Team is proudly brokered by LPT Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the country. Backed by innovative technology, revenue-sharing opportunities, and the freedom to build an independent brand, LPT Realty provides the tools and flexibility for teams like Southern Homes to thrive. In 2024, LPT Realty was named one of Inman's Most Innovative Brokerages, and its rapid national expansioncontinues to attract top-producing agents.“Tracy and her team exemplify the kind of agent-first, client-driven excellence we stand for at LPT,” said Robert Palmer, founder and CEO of LPT Realty.“Their systems, culture, and care make them a model team, and we are proud to support their continued growth.”Looking AheadWith a firm foundation, a dedicated team, and a strong client base, The Southern Homes Team is ready to continue growing their impact throughout Louisiana and beyond. Whether you're moving across town or across the country, Tracy and her team are ready to help you find - or sell - your perfect home.Learn more at or call Tracy Mathis directly at (225) 268-1110.Office Location: 7330 Highland Road, Suite A-2-C, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Tracy Mathis

Southern Homes Team Brokered by LPT Realty

+1 225-268-1110

...

Thank You Baton Rouge!

