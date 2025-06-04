ICARO Acquires Rioverde, Securing A Strategic Position In Digital Out-Of-Home Media

ICARO OOH

Strategic Move Aims to Broaden Audience Reach, Amplify Engagement, and Optimize Monetization

- Flavio Polay, RioVerde OOH CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ICARO TM Media Group, Inc. today announced the acquisition of RioVerde OOH, a leading company in the Brazilian out-of-home (OOH) digital advertising space. As part of ICARO's Digital Media business, the acquisition includes RioVerde's current operations in major Brazilian cities.

RioVerde OOH commands a diverse portfolio of out-of-home advertising formats such as billboards, transit advertising, and street furniture, corporate centers where ICARO will expand marketplace technology and sales teams for buying, selling, and managing digital media campaigns.

This strategic move initially expands ICARO's reach into the rapidly growing Brazilian market, positioning the company for heightened audience engagement, revenue growth and future expansion into additional Latin American markets. ICARO's Brazilian operations are expected to see robust growth, driven by new product launches and the expansion of digital and out-of-home media.

"I am very excited to announce that Flavio Polay, Founder of RioVerde OOH, a leader in Out-Of-Home media, will be joining ICARO as Chief Media Officer,” stated Paul Feller , ICARO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“This acquisition represents a strategic evolution in ICARO's global digital media expansion where we are expecting to see robust growth driven by the convergence of AI media technology with out-of-home. RioVerde's strong market presence throughout Brazil and their expertise in the OOH space will expand ICARO's direct engagement to consumers by introducing new digital advertising, OTT streaming and AI technology focused on driving increased revenues and better personalized user experiences.”

“Joining ICARO Media Group opens up incredible new opportunities for RioVerde OOH,” said Flavio Polay, CEO of RioVerde OOH.“We are excited to integrate our infrastructure and expertise in Brazil's OOH media landscape with ICARO's advanced AI technology and global reach. This synergy will allow us to deliver more impactful and innovative advertising solutions to our clients, enhancing the consumer experience across both physical and digital spaces."

About ICAROTM Media Group, Inc.

ICARO Media Group is a media technology company that empowers telcos, networks and brands to monetize their audiences through integrated multiscreen experiences, OTT platforms, digital advertising, and AI-driven engagement solutions. Operating in many countries, ICARO connects content, data, and technology to transform how users, platforms, and advertisers interact - creating a truly multichannel monetization ecosystem.

About RioVerde OOH

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in São Paulo, RioVerde OOH is one of Brazil's premier out-of-home (OOH) media companies, specializing in the monetization of large digital formats and high-impact creative solutions. With a strong presence in several capital cities and metropolitan regions-including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, and the Northeast-the company offers a diversified portfolio including LED billboards, digital building wraps, street furniture, and transit advertising. RioVerde is recognized for its ability to deliver innovative, integrated campaigns that connect brands with consumers in high-traffic urban environments. Over nearly two decades, it has built partnerships with major national and international advertisers, standing out for its strategic approach and results-driven focus. For more information, visit: com

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

