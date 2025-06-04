Made4net And Flymingo Announce Partnership To Revolutionize Warehouse Operations With AI-Driven Computer Vision

Partnership brings new visibility capabilities into every activity, delivering immediate impact on SOP process adherence and boosting operational excellence

TEANECK, N.J., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS ) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, and Flymingo, a Vision AI Platform for control and monitoring of logistics operations, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming warehouse operations. Together, the companies bring cutting-edge AI-powered tools to the supply chain, helping organizations achieve unparalleled accuracy and adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs). The new solution eliminates blind spots in the warehouse by integrating Made4net's WMS live feed events with Flymingo's AI-based platform, providing real-time clarity and actionable insights to warehouse managers.

Transforming Warehouse Operations with AI Vision

Made4net's WMS excels at orchestrating and automating warehouse processes, and Flymingo AI Vision adds the ability to monitor untrackable floor activities through existing security cameras, identifying errors and deviations before they cascade into larger operational disruptions. Made4net's WMS feeds real-time events to Flymingo, enabling warehouse managers to address inefficiencies, blindspots and deviations proactively.

"We are thrilled to partner with Flymingo to bring a new level of precision and intelligence to the supply chain," said Amit Levy, EVP of Sales and Strategy at Made4net. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to operate at peak performance."

Seamless Integration for Enhanced Results

A standout example of this partnership in action is Abaline Supply, a wholesale distributor headquartered in New Jersey. With a 165,000-square-foot facility and 25 delivery trucks managed by the Made4net platform, Abaline has leveraged Flymingo's innovative AI-Vision technology alongside Made4net's WMS to enhance process adherence and improve customer satisfaction.

The synergy between the two platforms has allowed Abaline to detect errors before they escalate. As Avi Boas, Abaline's Chief Operating Officer, explains, "Before Flymingo, identifying errors involved combing through hours of security footage, often weeks after the mistake occurred. Now, mistakes are flagged immediately, and associates recognize their errors almost instantly. This proactive approach has improved customer satisfaction and strengthened our employee relationships."

Driving Innovation in the Supply Chain

The Flymingo and Made4net partnership is setting a new standard for warehouse operations by combining advanced AI technology with robust WMS capabilities. Together, the solutions ensure higher process adherence, reduced operational risks, and better customer outcomes.

"The complexity of modern warehouse operations demands a new approach to process control and visibility," says Roy Gherman, Flymingo's Co-founder and CEO. "By partnering with Made4net, we're not just monitoring warehouse activities – we're creating an unprecedented capability for operational excellence and an indisputable source of truth - all with minimal IT involvement and no new hardware."

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. For more information, visit .

About Flymingo

Flymingo is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing logistics operations through advanced computer vision and AI. The company's platform transforms standard security cameras into powerful operational monitoring tools, providing real-time visibility and control over warehouse activities. Trusted by leading logistics providers globally, Flymingo's technology has been proven to significantly improve operational efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance SOP compliance while requiring zero additional hardware investment.

For more information, visit:

SOURCE Made4net, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED