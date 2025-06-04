Igneo Infrastructure Partners Acquires Infinity Aviation, Launching Fixed-Base Operator Platform

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Igneo Infrastructure Partners (Igneo), a global infrastructure investment manager with US$20.5 billion in assets under management, today announced it has acquired Infinity Aviation Group (Infinity Aviation), a fixed based operator (FBO) platform based in Nashua, New Hampshire. As part of the transaction, Igneo has acquired a portfolio of on-airport assets at Boire Field in Nashua (KASH), a public-use general aviation airport located 50 miles from downtown Boston. The assets include hangarage, line services, and fueling operations at the airfield.

Infinity Aviation provides infrastructure and essential aviation services for general aviation, business, and air cargo customers in the United States. Under Igneo's ownership the company will seek to acquire, improve and develop high-quality general aviation infrastructure including FBOs and aircraft hangars.

Infinity Aviation will be led by Steven Levesque as its new chief executive officer . Before joining Infinity Aviation, Levesque was principal of Global Aviation Infrastructure LLC, which provides management and advisory services for corporations, airport sponsors, private equity firms and institutions. Levesque has extensive experience in the general aviation industry, having previously served as president and CEO of both Leading Edge Jet Centers (now SkyService US) and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, where he led the development and acquisition of approximately 17 million gallons of aggregate fuel volume per annum and 2 million square feet of hangarage. He was also a commanding officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, retiring with over 25 years active and reserve service.

"The U.S. general aviation market is experiencing strong growth, and we plan to leverage Igneo's vast global experience investing in high-quality middle-market transportation infrastructure through a differentiated platform," said John Ma, partner and co-head of Igneo in North America . "Infinity Aviation has significant growth prospects, and we look forward to building out the business in partnership with Steven. We believe that there is a strong opportunity for high-quality platform businesses such as Infinity Aviation given the growth of the general aviation market."

Levesque said, "We are thrilled to partner with Igneo to support our strategic goals, including investment in and expansion of the Infinity Aviation platform, as we look to build an industry-leading general aviation services business."

Also joining Infinity Aviation, in the capacity of an independent board member, is Mark Perryman, president and CEO of Norfolk Airport Authority and former CEO of Landrum & Brown. Perryman said: "I am honored and excited to be joining Infinity Aviation's board with the Igneo Infrastructure Partners team to help drive growth, support airport communities, and create value as we meet the growing needs of private aviation."

Infinity Aviation represents Igneo's first investment in the North American aviation sector, its sixth platform investment in North America, its eighth global investment in transportation and logistics, and its first investment from Igneo's dedicated North American infrastructure strategy. Since 2020, Igneo has invested about US$3.9 billion of capital in the United States, across the transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure sectors. Transaction terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and approvals.

Igneo was advised by A&O Shearman on the transaction.

Media inquiries

Margaret Kirch Cohen, Newton Park PR

E: [email protected]

1+847-507-2229

Kathy Panagopoulos, Newton Park PR

E: [email protected]

1+773-710-7433

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation/logistics sectors in North America, the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on ESG and proactive asset management.

Igneo manages US$20.5 billion in assets as of March 30, 2025 on behalf of more than 200 investors around the world.

For more information, visit igneoip.

Important Information

This press release is intended for information only, aimed solely at the media and should not be further distributed to individual and/or corporate investors, and financial advisers and/or distributors.

SOURCE Igneo Infrastructure Partners

