Inter/Arch Jobs Launches Competitor Credit Program To Support Employers In The Built Environment Sector

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter/Arch Jobs, a leading job board specializing in the built environment sector, is excited to announce a new initiative aimed at supporting employers in their recruitment efforts. The company is offering prospective new clients a credit for any advertisement they have placed with a competitor job board, which can be applied toward any Source & Screen pricing tier, up to a maximum of $600 per role.

This initiative is part of Inter/Arch Jobs' commitment to providing cost-effective and efficient hiring solutions for architecture, interior design, and related professions. The Source & Screen service offers a comprehensive recruitment solution, including job posting, candidate sourcing, and screening, all managed by a dedicated account manager. This allows employers to focus on selecting the best fit for their team while Inter/Arch Jobs handles the recruitment process.

"We understand the challenges employers face in finding the right talent," said Richard Eib, Managing Director of Inter/Arch Jobs. "By offering this credit, we aim to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with hiring new talent and provide a more effective recruitment experience."

Employers interested in taking advantage of this offer can visit

The promotion will run through August 31, 2025. To qualify, prospective clients will be asked to provide a copy of their advertisement listed on a competitors website, along with a copy of the invoice or payment receipt. The promotion is valid on one role only and once per prospective client.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Richard Eib

Managing Director

[email protected]

(888) 213-1335

About Inter/Arch Jobs

Inter/Arch Jobs is a global career platform dedicated to connecting professionals across architecture, interior design, and engineering disciplines with leading employers, resources, and community networks in the built environment.

SOURCE Inter/Arch Jobs LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED